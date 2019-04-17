Alex Trebek says he's 'feeling good' amid cancer battle, plans to host 'Jeopardy!' season 36

Cancer won't slow down "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

He's filmed 50 episodes since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March and in a new video update to fans on Wednesday, said he's planning on returning in September for season 36 of the long-running game show.

Trebek, 78, said he just finished taping season 35 and will be taking the summer months to concentrate on his health before taping for the next season. He thanked fans for their "continuing messages of encouragement and support."

"Particularly," he added, "The many cards I've received from young people. I'm touched beyond words. "

Trebek confirmed that "despite what you might have heard I'm feeling good, I'm continuing with my therapy." He's also planning on continuing with his hosting duties.

He has hosted the show since 1984.