'Jeopardy!' thanks fans for 'outpouring of good wishes and support' after host Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis

"Jeopardy!" is thanking all of its fans for their well-wishes after host Alex Trebek revealed earlier this week that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

On Friday, the Twitter account for the hit game show wrote: "The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex’s recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming. Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! – thank you."

In a YouTube video on Wednesday Trebek, 78, told viewers that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, adding that he learned of his condition this week.

"Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said. "And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Taking a lighter note, Trebek then quipped that he'd have to recover in order to fulfill his hosting duties.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years!" he said. "So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you."

Trebek promised to be "open and transparent" about his health with fans of the TV show.

The star's plan at this point is to at least work through and complete the show's ongoing season, according to TMZ. The season typically runs through the end of July. He has hosted the show since 1984.

