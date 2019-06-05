A-Rod said Jennifer Lopez was his dream date in 1998 interview

Alex Rodriguez had his sights set on future wife Jennifer Lopez long before popping the question in March.

In unearthed footage from 1998, the then-23-year-old Mariners shortstop revealed that the “Jenny From the Block” crooner would be his ultimate dream date.

“Hopefully you can find me a date with her,” Rodriguez said in the video, via MLB Network’s “International Talk.”

Rodriguez, 43, also shared the clip on Instagram, captioning the video, “I just had a feeling,” to which Lopez, 49, replied, “OMG .. I love this too much.”

“When you know, you know,” he responded.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS THAT SHE AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ ARE TOO BUSY TO GET MARRIED RIGHT AWAY

Lopez and Rodriguez did cross paths several years later, when the music superstar and her then-husband, Marc Anthony, attended a 2005 Subway Series game between the Mets and Yankees. Rodriguez, married to Cynthia Scurtis at the time, was photographed next to Lopez, who rocked a Yankees hat for the game.

Rodriguez split from Scurtis, with whom he shares two daughters, in 2008. Lopez and Anthony, 50, finalized their divorce in 2014. They have 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Lopez and Rodriguez became an item in 2017. He proposed on the beach earlier this spring, presenting his bride-to-be with a reported $1.8 million engagement ring.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.