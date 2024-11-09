Billy Baldwin, wife Chynna Phillips live separately during ‘roller coaster’ of 30-year marriage

Chyna Phillips got candid about her unconventional living arrangements with her longtime husband, Billy Baldwin.

In a video shared on her faith-based YouTube channel "California Preachin," Phillips, 56, confessed she lived in a separate home to Baldwin, 61.

"Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me," she explained. "I don't know if it's working for ‘Billster,’ but I'm very happy with what we're doing and basically, it's totally unstructured."

Her YouTube video description read, "Marriage is a roller coaster, but I think I've found a way to get off the ride, without having to actually ‘get off the ride’ !!"

The singer referred to her Christian faith and said, "I just really felt like, 'Where in the Bible does it say that I have to live under the same roof 24/7 with my husband?'"

Phillips continued to rattle off a list of gestures she does for Baldwin daily.

"I have to take care of him, I have to be kind to him, I have to be gentle to him, I have to obey him… submit."

She added, "I get all that… but I'll submit when I'm around."

Phillips said she presented the plan to her husband as a "test run." She insisted that she'd live in Santa Barbara and Baldwin would reside in Beverly Hills, then they'd "flip-flop."

She additionally suggested their time spent together in between could include "dates," leisure activities and family time.

"In-between, we have double dates… date nights together and we have therapy… we have dinner with the children and we go to the beach or we go to the museum… we just go get an ice cream."

Phillips confirmed they’ll make time for sex and said, "We spend a few days a week in a row together where we have sleepovers and stuff, but not forcing ourselves to be subjected to each other's energy 24/7, so I'm very happy with giving this a shot."

Although Phillips is happy about the new plan and living arrangements, she admitted that her husband is "a little more reticent" about the situation.

Later in the video, Phillips hopped on a virtual call with her husband.

"We're madly in love, we really enjoy being around one another, we cherish our marriage, we don't ever want to separate — we just need a little bit of time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another, and it's okay — I'm sure lots of different couples are allergies to each other."

Phillips and Baldwin tied the knot in 1995 and share three adult children together – daughters Jameson, 24, Brooke, 19 and son Vance, 22.

Meanwhile, the actor replied to his wife’s post on social media.

"Chynna… your California Preachin posts are always getting us in trouble!!" he reacted with a laughing emoji.

"It’s called… We have empty nest for the first in decades so I do things and hope Chynna will join me but if she doesn’t want to… that’s cool. Chynna does her thing and if I don’t want to join you… that’s cool. And we do our thing together most of the time."



In his lengthy comment, Baldwin concluded, "34 years later… still drive each other crazy and cray in love. You outta try it… Call you tonight Mama."

Earlier this year, Phillips said she walked on "eggshells" with her husband and didn’t want to "trigger" him.

"Billy and I have been kind of going at it these past couple of days," Phillips admitted, in April.

She continued, "We have just been getting on each other's last nerve, which is frustrating, because just when I feel like we're on a roll and things are starting to get better, we start the bickering again — very easily."

"Billy's my life partner. I mean, he's the one I want to have the healthiest relationship with. He's the one that I want to be able to talk to when I'm feeling the most vulnerable or the most upset…" Phillips said.

"But sometimes I don't. A lot of times I don't because I don't want to rock the boat, or I don't want to put him in a bad mood, or I'm walking on some eggshells."

The five-time Grammy Award nominee explained that she sometimes holds back from expressing her feelings to Baldwin since she does not want to "send him into a depression" or give him "anxiety."

"It just comes down to me not wanting to trigger him, but the truth is that me having that fear is keeping us from true intimacy, because it’s preventing me from opening up to him, and I’m trying to guard his feelings, and yet I’m causing more trouble in our marriage by doing that."

Phillips is the daughter of the Mamas & the Papas co-founders John and Michelle Phillips and the half-sister of Mackenzie Phillips and Bijou Phillips. Chynna along with sisters Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson, comprise the pop music trio Wilson Phillips.

Baldwin is the brother of fellow actors Alec Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin. Alec had previously made headlines for the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.