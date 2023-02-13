Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland shows off her baby bump in skimpy bikini

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland Baldwin showed off her growing baby bump Sunday via social media.

Ireland, 27, is now six months pregnant. The model posed in a bikini on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

"Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!" Ireland captioned the post.

Ireland also posted on her Instagram story noting that "none" of her bikinis fit anymore.

Ireland first revealed she was expecting a child with boyfriend RAC in December on Instagram.

She later revealed that she was naming her first daughter Holland.

"I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she explained during an appearance on "Girlboss Radio."

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," Ireland added. "I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Ireland also noted what she's most excited for.

"What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm," she explained.

"It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."

Ireland showed off her baby bump as her father Alec prepares for his impending trial in the "Rust" case.

The "30 Rock" actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31 in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer died on Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico.

He is set to make his first court appearance on Feb. 24. Baldwin could appear virtually during the hearing, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Prosecutors laid out their case against Baldwin in specific detail in the probable cause statement released Jan. 31 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Baldwin's deviation from known standards, practice and protocol directly caused the fatal death of Hutchins," the documents state.

Baldwin's lawyers filed a motion Friday claiming the firearms enhancement charge brought against him by prosecutors was "unconstitutional."

The actor is also being sued by Hutchins' mother, father and sister in a new lawsuit.

