Alec Baldwin receives support from Hollywood after on-set shooting: ‘Our hearts are broken along with yours’

Hollywood stars are throwing their support behind Alec Baldwin after a tragic on-set shooting that left one dead and another injured.

The 63-year-old actor was rehearsing a scene for his upcoming western-genre film "Rust" in New Mexico when he discharged a firearm that he was told was "cold" or unloaded, per affidavits. The projectile struck director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

Souza survived and has been released from the hospital while Hutchins died from her injuries.

Questions of who is to blame for the incident have floated since news broke, but Baldwin's fellow stars have spoken out in support of the actor as the investigation continues.

"Sending love to all. Holding you all in my heart," Melanie Griffith commented on Baldwin's wife Hilaria's recent Instagram post expressing support for her husband and sympathies for Hutchins.

"Sending love," Rosie O'Donnell commented.

"Our hearts are broken along with yours," actor Leslie Jordan wrote.

Model Brooks Nader added: "Sending so much love."

When Baldwin shared his own statement on social media, others offered him direct support as well.

"I am so sorry Alec. I will pray for all involved," said "Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri. "Stay strong and surround yourself with people you love."

"My heart and prayers are with you and the families," Jordan also wrote. "God Bless you."

"Alec, you are a dear, kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone purposefully," Nancy Sinatra comment on Twitter. I know you will never get over this but please try to remember it was a horrifying accident, a catastrophic tragedy that was not your fault. I'm so terribly sorry for all of you."

Additionally, Baldwin's daughter Ireland shared her own message of support on her Instagram Story on Friday.

"My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza," she said. "And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

In the hours following the shooting, Debra Messing took to Twitter to defend Baldwin, calling out a headline about the incident that she found "NOT accurate."

"A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene," she stated. "Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families."

In his tribute to Hutchins, "Rust" actor Josh Hopkins also made note of the "hurtful, blind speculation and misinformation circulating" at the time.

"Let’s please wait for the results of the investigation so we can avoid repeating a tragedy like this ever again," he urged.