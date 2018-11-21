Alec Baldwin slams President Trump: ‘United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body’

Actor and anti-Trump activist Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Tuesday with a not-so-subtle attack on the president, diagnosing America with “a National Socialist tumor in its body” and urging followers to “do everything in your power to get rid of Trump.”

Baldwin’s message was sent from the verified account of his foundation – which has 1.11 million followers.

“The United States has a National Socialist tumor in its body and it is growing day by day,” Baldwin wrote. “This alone should compel you to do everything in your power to get rid of Trump.”

The term “National Socialist” refers to Adolf Hitler’s German Nazi Party, according to Britannica.

Baldwin has earned raves -- and groans -- for his portrayal of President Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He’s been an outspoken critic of the man he impersonates on “SNL,” and recently said he wants to “overthrow” the government of Trump at a fundraising dinner for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party.

“It is time to overthrow the government of Donald Trump -- not in a violent way or unlawful way -- but it must be overthrown nonetheless,” Baldwin said last month. “Let’s make America great again by making Donald Trump a casino operator again.”

Last week, he also tweeted that people who voted for Trump owe "everyone else an apology."

The hotheaded actor recently had his ABC talk show demoted from its prestigious timeslot on Sunday evenings to a less desirable Saturday night spot, amid disappointing ratings and negative media attention surrounding a recent arrest. “The Alec Baldwin Show” is “one of ABC’s lowest-rated programs,” Variety reported earlier this month.

Baldwin was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment following his early November arrest when he allegedly punched a man in New York City's ritzy West Village neighborhood. He is due back in court Nov. 26 and addressed the incident hours after his arrest on Twitter.

“The assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false," he wrote. "I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment."

Baldwin has long been a backer of Democratic candidates and causes. He famously declared that he’d move to Canada if then-Texas Gov. George Bush won the 2000 presidential election. Though Bush did win, Baldwin didn’t move.

More recently, Baldwin campaigned last year for Democrat Ralph Northam in Virginia’s hotly contested gubernatorial election. And last November he headlined the Iowa Democrats’ major fall fundraising gala.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.