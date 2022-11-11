Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in 'Rust' shooting accusing crew of negligence, seeks to ‘clear his name’

Alec Baldwin filed a cross-complaint on Friday and is looking to "clear his name" after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" last October.

In the lawsuit, Baldwin accuses three of the crew members and the man who supplied the bullets of negligence.

Baldwin named those four individuals as cross-defendants in a suit filed against him last year. In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Baldwin claimed he relied on the four individuals to make sure the movie set was safe.

He noted he has felt "immense grief" and faced an "emotional, physical and financial toll."

"There can be no doubt that others have suffered from Cross-Defendants’ negligence far more than Baldwin has," Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, wrote in the suit, referencing the death of Hutchins, how Hutchins' son lost his mother and how director Joel Souza suffered a shoulder injury.

"Though by no means comparable, Baldwin must live with the immense grief, and the resulting emotional, physical, and financial toll, caused by the fact that Cross-Defendants’ negligent conduct, assurances, and supervision put a loaded weapon in his hand and led him, Hutchins, and everyone else on set to believe that his directed use of the weapon was safe," the suit went on to say.

"More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these Cross-Claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold Cross-Defendants accountable for their misconduct."

Baldwin’s cross-complaint puts the blame on Hannah Gutierrez Reed, an armorer on set, David Halls, the first assistant director, Sarah Zachry, the prop master and Seth Kenney, the ammunition supplier.

On the anniversary of Hutchins death, Baldwin took to Instagram to share a tribute to the late cinematographer.

"One year ago today…" Baldwin, 64, captioned the image of Hutchins. The actor limited the comments on the Instagram post, but fans were able to write a few thoughts.

"Such a sad day for you all," one person wrote. "My deepest sympathies to her family and to you," added another person. Others slammed Baldwin for sharing the post, with one person writing: "Inappropriate. This could be very misunderstood."

"You’re a bold one," said another commenter.

Hutchins died when a gun Baldwin was holding fired while practicing a scene on the New Mexico movie set on Oct. 21, 2021. The group had been rehearsing in a small church on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun — once during a primetime interview shortly following the deadly shooting and again on a recent podcast episode. The actor originally said he had pulled the hammer of the gun back as far as he could and released it.

