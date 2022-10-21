Alec Baldwin shares tribute to Halyna Hutchins one year after 'Rust' shooting

It's been one year since Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico and Alec Baldwin is sharing a post on Instagram to remember the late cinematographer.

"One year ago today…" Baldwin, 64, captioned the image of Hutchins. The actor limited the comments on the Instagram post, but fans were able to write a few thoughts.

"Such a sad day for you all," one person wrote. "My deepest sympathies to her family and to you," added another person. Others slammed Baldwin for sharing the post, with one person writing: "Inappropriate. This could be very misunderstood."

"You’re a bold one," said another commenter.

Hutchins died when a gun Baldwin was holding fired while practicing a scene on the New Mexico movie set on Oct. 21, 2021. The group had been rehearsing in a small church on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun — once during a primetime interview shortly following the deadly shooting and again on a recent podcast episode. The actor originally said he had pulled the hammer of the gun back as far as he could and released it.

"On the anniversary of the tragedy on the ‘Rust’ film set in Santa Fe County, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims, and getting answers for the community," Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney, State of New Mexico, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"As soon as the District Attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved. No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice."

Baldwin could still face charges related to the deadly shooting.

"The ‘Rust’ prosecution could be potentially be prosecutions from one (1) to four (4) defendants," New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in paperwork filed for an emergency grant. "One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin."

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Baldwin and other key members of the production on Feb. 15.

The lawsuit named Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" and called out "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Hutchins, according to the Hutchins family's lawyer.

However, on Oct. 5, Matthew Hutchins, the late cinematographer's husband, announced the civil lawsuit had been settled pending court approval.

"Rust" is set to resume filming in January, with Matthew Hutchins as the executive producer.

The Western film is now scouting locations but confirmed that the cast and crew will not return to New Mexico, where Hutchins' death occurred.

"The production of ‘Rust’ will not return to New Mexico," Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "The production is considering other locations, including in California, but no decisions have been made."

Although it hasn't been confirmed whether Baldwin will rejoin the production, Matthew Hutchins' initial announcement said the production would resume with "original principal players."

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.