Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter; Todd, Julie Chrisley report to prison

‘MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE’ - Alec Baldwin hit with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins, facing up to 18 months in prison. Continue reading here…

MAJOR MISSTEPS - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting involuntary manslaughter charges: His 4 biggest missteps. Continue reading here…

SERVING TIME - Todd, and Julie Chrisley report to prison after reality TV couple found guilty of federal bank fraud and tax evasion. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, dead at 81. Continue reading here…

‘INCREDIBLE LEGACY’ - David Crosby's former bandmates Graham Nash and Stephen Stills lead tributes to the musician. Continue reading here…

‘OUR HELL BEGAN’ - Pamela Anderson says stolen sex tape 'ruined' relationship with ex Tommy Lee. Continue reading here…

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU - Dolly Parton reflects on 56-year marriage, her husband’s love for ‘living on the farm’: 'We have a lot of fun.' Continue reading here…

THEN AND NOW - Where Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and other ‘Dawson’s Creek’ stars are 25 years later. Continue reading here…

‘ABSURD’ - Miss Universe Organization slams 'false rigging allegations' after Miss USA crowned the winner. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Marie Osmond on 50-pound weight loss journey: ‘Food is not my enemy anymore.’ Continue reading here…

