Published

Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter; Todd, Julie Chrisley report to prison

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in "Rust" shooting. Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison.

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in "Rust" shooting. Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison. (Getty Images)

‘MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE’ - Alec Baldwin hit with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins, facing up to 18 months in prison. Continue reading here…

MAJOR MISSTEPS - Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting involuntary manslaughter charges: His 4 biggest missteps. Continue reading here…

SERVING TIME - Todd, and Julie Chrisley report to prison after reality TV couple found guilty of federal bank fraud and tax evasion. Continue reading here…

David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds, and Crosby, Stills &amp; Nash, died at 81

REST IN PEACE - David Crosby, founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, dead at 81. Continue reading here…

‘INCREDIBLE LEGACY’ - David Crosby's former bandmates Graham Nash and Stephen Stills lead tributes to the musician. Continue reading here…

‘OUR HELL BEGAN’ - Pamela Anderson says stolen sex tape 'ruined' relationship with ex Tommy Lee. Continue reading here…

Dolly Parton reflects on 56-year marriage and says her husband loves "living on the farm"

Dolly Parton reflects on 56-year marriage and says her husband loves "living on the farm" (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU - Dolly Parton reflects on 56-year marriage, her husband’s love for ‘living on the farm’: 'We have a lot of fun.' Continue reading here…

THEN AND NOW - Where Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and other ‘Dawson’s Creek’ stars are 25 years later. Continue reading here…

‘ABSURD’ - Miss Universe Organization slams 'false rigging allegations' after Miss USA crowned the winner. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Marie Osmond on 50-pound weight loss journey: ‘Food is not my enemy anymore.’ Continue reading here…

