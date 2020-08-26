‘Alaskan Bush People’ siblings update fans on their safety amid ‘raging’ wildfires by their property

The “Alaskan Bush People” siblings gave fans a positive update about their safety amid reports of wildfires near their property in Okanogan County, Wash.

Noah and his wife, Rhain Alisha, as well as his siblings, Bear, Snowbird and Rain spoke in a PSA shared with their social media accounts Monday.

"On August 18, a wildfire broke out near the Brown family’s land. The family is safe, but the fire is still raging," the family, who stars on the Discovery reality series, captioned the video.

Noah explained there was a “massive wildfire on Palmer Mountain.”

His brother Bear added: “Everybody made it out completely safe. We are all totally good."

"We'd also like to just thank all the first responders and the firefighters that are working hard to put out the fire and save everybody's home,” Snowbird said. Rhain similarly said, “Thank you, firefighters.”

Rain told their fans, “Our hearts and prayers are with everybody going through times like these with us. Make sure you reach out and do what you can where you can."

Noah concluded by encouraging people to “reach out to your communities to find out exactly what everyone needs.”

“God Bless and everybody stay safe,” the siblings all said in unison.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, The Palmer Fire started Aug. 18 and officials are hoping to fully contain it by Friday. As of Tuesday, the wildfires have been contained by 49%.

Evacuation orders and cancelations are being continuously updated.