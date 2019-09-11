'Alaskan Bush People' star Bear Brown and Raiven Adams call it quits 2 weeks after revealing engagement
"Alaskan Bush People" star Bear Brown and his fiancée, Raiven Adams, have called it quits, just two weeks after revealing they were engaged.
In a statement to People magazine on Wednesday, Brown, 32, said: “Raiven and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple.
"She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her," he continued. "Sometimes people are better as friends and that’s perfectly okay. I will always wish the best for her in life.”
According to the outlet, Adams, 21, and the reality star first met last year, but they didn't start dating until a few months ago.
Brown reportedly popped the question last month on the family's land in Washington -- and in the same spot where the pair shared their first kiss.
“Raiven has been my best friend since [my brother] Noah’s wedding,” Brown told the magazine at the time. “She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”