Adele declares, 'We love being f---ing females,' after facing criticism over Brits acceptance speech

Adele seemingly doubled down on declaring her love for "being female" after she faced criticism over her acceptance speech at the 2022 Brit Awards.

The 33-year-old artist was videoed by fans while hanging out at G-A-Y's Porn Idol event at Heaven in London.

Videos showed Adele pole dancing and cohosting a stripping contest alongside RuPaul Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole. Adele appeared to address her comments made at the Brit Awards while choosing the winner of the stripping contest.

"I'm going to go with my girl! I know I've had a lot of s--t the last couple of days," Adele said.

ADELE CRITICIZED OVER BRITS AWARD SPEECH AFTER SAYING SHE LOVES ‘BEING A WOMAN’

"You were great but ... don't we love being females, don't we love being a f--king female, don't we?" she continued. "I pick her, 100 percent. F---ing sexy, f---ing beautiful, f---ing lovely, confident with all these f---ing men around. Yes, s---, we love being females, don't we?

"F--king love being females," Adele added during the outing, which followed a performance on the Graham Norton show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Adele's recent declarations about her love of being female has the "Rolling in the Deep" singer back in the headlines after she postponed her Las Vegas residency.

On Tuesday, the "Easy on Me" singer was criticized for saying she "loves being a woman" while accepting the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 Brit Awards.

The new category replaced the separate best female and best male artist categories from previous Brits shows. It is unclear what prompted the Brits to change the name of the award category.

Adele took home the awards for best artist, album and song of the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do," Adele said while accepting the award.

"I’m really proud of us, I really, really am," she added.

Adele's speech had social media users criticizing her for being anti-trans and others coming to her defense.

A rep for Adele did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.