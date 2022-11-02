Adele addresses mispronunciation of her name for years, reveals ‘perfectly’ correct way

Adele has turned the tables on her fans, revealing that many have been saying her name improperly for years.

The Grammy-Award-winning singer hosted a happy hour to give a glimpse of her new music video for "I Drink Wine."

During Q&A session posted online last week, the 34-year-old artist praised a fan for properly calling out her name.

One video question for the pop icon was, "Hi, Adele. I’m Annie from London," in which the fan asked the artist about her songwriting, before signing off the video with "Cheers babe, love you."

"Where is she from, Enfield or something? Love that," Adele pointed out. "She said my name perfectly!"

She then noted that the moderator asked her earlier how to correctly pronounce her name.

While fans have been calling the "Chasing Pavements" singer "ah-dell," the correct pronunciation is "uh-dale."

To align with her North London accent, Adele said her name for emphasis on the second syllable during the hour-long fan event in Los Angeles.

The British singer-songwriter’s full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.

Meanwhile, during her conversation with fans, Adele got candid and announced she may have plans to switch careers in the future.

Adele told her audience that after her highly anticipated, already-postponed Las Vegas residency, "I really want to get a degree in English literature," per The Sun.

"If I hadn't made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I'd be an English Lit teacher," she shared.

Adele said, "I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do," as she writes her own music.

"But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.