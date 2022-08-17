'Addams Family' then and now: A look back at the '90s stars as 'Wednesday' TV series images are released

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman famously portrayed The Addams Family, the macabre clan created by cartoonist Charles Addams in his 1960s comics, which have inspired iterations in movies, TV series, video games and a musical over the years.

Huston, Julia, Ricci and Workman starred as the main members of the eccentric brood in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 film "The Addams Family" and its 1993 sequel "Addams Family Values".

On Tuesday, Netflix released first look images of the new Addams Family in Tim Burton’s upcoming television series "Wednesday", starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez.

Zeta-Jones and Guzmán will take on Huston and Julia’s roles as Addams Family matriarch and patriarch. Ortega will portray daughter Wednesday and Ordonez will play son Pugsley.

Ortega’s titular character will take center stage in the show, which follows the morbid teenager as she navigates life at a boarding school for outcasts, the Nevermore Academy.

Burton will make his television directorial debut with the eight-episode horror comedy series that is set to premiere on Netflix in late 2022.

"Wednesday" was created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough (Smallville), with Burton serving as an executive producer and director of four episodes.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Millar explained that he and Gough wanted to ensure that the show "didn’t feel like a remake or a reboot." He told the outlet that they envisioned the series as "an eight-hour Tim Burton movie."

"It’s something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it’s its own thing," Millar told the outlet. "It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim."

Other "Wednesday" cast members include Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Naomi Ogawa.

Ricci will also make an appearance in the series though the details of her role have not been revealed.

At the age of 11, Ricci made her career breakthrough with her memorable turn as Wednesday.

Ortega, who first rose to fame as a child star in "Jane the Virgin" and "Stuck in the Middle," will play the family’s deadpan daughter in the re-imagined series.

Huston and Julia portrayed the eerie, passionate couple Morticia and Gomez in Sonnenfeld’s film series.

Veteran actors Zeta-Jones and Guzmán will assume their roles in "Wednesday."

Retired child actor Workman made his acting debut as Morticia and Gomez’ son and Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley in "The Addams Family."

In the series, Ordonez – from "A Wrinkle In Time" – will play Pugsley in a recurring role.

Netflix also debuted the official teaser for the new series. In the two-minute clip, Wednesday is expelled from her high school after taking violent revenge on a group of jocks who bullied Pugsley.

She is then escorted by her parents to their alma mater, the Nevermore Academy, which Gomez assures her is a "magical place".

"Finally you will be around peers who understand you," Morticia adds in the trailer released on Wednesday. "You might even make some friends."

Over a montage of ghoulish scenes from the show, Wednesday narrates, "Little did I know I’d be stepping into a nightmare — full of mystery, mayhem and murder."

"I think I’m going to love it here."