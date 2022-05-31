Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ son Dylan graduates from Brown University: ‘One proud Dad!’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ son is an Ivy League graduate.

"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan," Zeta-Jones, 52, wrote in an Instagram tribute on Sunday as she shared an image of herself and her 21-year-old son hugging amid the ceremony. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Dylan graduated from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Michael Douglas, 77, issued his own heartwarming gesture to his son, writing on Instagram that he is "One proud Dad!"

"Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" the "Wall Street" actor added.

Zeta-Jones commented on Douglas’ post, "The best ever, adding, "Congratulations!! to you" and in a separate comment, "Love you."

Last year, the couple’s daughter Carys, 19, wrapped up high school and celebrated the exciting time with Dylan and their A-list parents who have been married since 2000.

"Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021!" Douglas captioned May 2021 family photos. "Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!"

Zeta-Jones added in her own post that Carys graduated "with honors for her International Baccalaureate," concluding, "You rock and we love you."

Dylan spent four years at Brown University after moving into his campus dorm in September 2018.

"Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan," Zeta-Jones said at the time in her Instagram send-off. "Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life."

Zeta-Jones opened up about quarantining with Douglas and their children in July 2020, calling the experience "wonderful."

"Michael and I were kind of early empty-nesters, because our son Dylan is off at college and our daughter, Carys, goes to school in Europe," the "Chicago" actress explained on the "Today" show. "So all of a sudden they descended on back into our home and it was just wonderful. It was just breakfast, lunch and dinner all together."

"Supposedly...we’ve been much better than a lot of his friends' families," she quipped. "He said, 'Mom, you have no idea. James is not talking to his dad, he’s not talking to his mom.' And I said, 'Well, we’re doing pretty well.'"