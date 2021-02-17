Wednesday Addams live-action series, directed by Tim Burton, lands at Netflix

Wednesday Addams is getting her own Netflix series.

In a Twitter announcement on Wednesday, Netflix announced that a new live-action series based on Wednesday Addams will soon hit the streaming platform. The series will be directed by Tim Burton, who will be making his television directorial debut.

"Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series!" Netflix wrote in its announcement. "Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy."

Attached was a picture of the show’s official poster, which features a silhouette of the iconic Wednesday playing the double bass with a notably snapped string. Owing up to Wednesday’s peculiar ways, she is seen playing the instrument with a knife instead of the usual bow.

Teddy Biaselli, Netflix's director of original series, gave more insight into the upcoming series in an announcement via Netflix’s website.

"The upcoming eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy," Biaselli noted. "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body."

The series will be written by Smallville co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar. Biaselli expressed excitement over the future collaboration between the Smallville co-creators and Burton.

"When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts," Biaselli stated. "They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story."

"We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series," he added. "Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy."

No official release date has been announced.