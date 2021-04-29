Adam Sandler praised for good attitude in viral TikTok that sees him turned away from an IHOP

An IHOP employee is mortified after turning none other than Adam Sandler away from the restaurant recently due to overcrowding.

In a video that’s since gone viral on TikTok, user Dayanna Rodas posted security footage from the IHOP chain she works at that shows her breaking the news to Sandler and his daughters that there was a 30 minute wait to be seated at the restaurant.

What made the moment particularly embarrassing for Rodas was having to confess to her followers that she was completely unaware that she was talking to Sandler.

"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," she wrote on the video, which also showed herself with a video filter that makes her look like a clown.

Since the video went viral, many have pointed out that it was an easy mistake to make given that Sandler was dressed very incognito. The actor is notorious for sporting baggy hoodies and basketball shorts in public and that day was no exception. In addition, he was diligently wearing his mask to protect people from the coronavirus while inside the establishment, which covered most of his face. Still, Rodas is hoping to get a second chance at seating the actor in the future.

"Pleaseee come back," she captioned the video.

Representatives for Sandler did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, a representative for the actor confirmed to HuffPost that the "Saturday Night Live" alum was indeed the man seen in the video.

Although Sandler clearly looks disappointed in the video, many took to the comments section of the now-viral TikTok to praise the actor for not giving the staff member a hard time or flexing his celebrity status in order to get preferential treatment.

Instead, he simply leaves the restaurant, presumably to find another place to grab a meal with his kids.