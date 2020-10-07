Adam Sandler talks returning to comedy with 'Hubie Halloween'

While Adam Sandler will always be known as a comedic actor and a "Saturday Night Live" icon, his work in drama has become increasingly more recognized in recent years.

"The Meyerowitz Stories" surprised viewers in 2017 and drew some critical acclaim for the actor as he dipped his toe into dramatic' waters. But his 2019 film, "Uncut Gems," saw him receive widespread praise for his performance. The role was widely considered one of the year's biggest Oscar snubs.

Fast-forward to 2020, which has been a somewhat slow year for the 54-year old comedian as far as roles, with Sandler only appearing in a short film and a single episode of Quibi's at-home "Princess Bride" remake.

However, on Wednesday, fans were able to see Sandler return to his comedic roots in Netflix's "Hubie Halloween."

ADAM SANDLER REVEALS NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE OF BEING CHOKED BY CO-STARS ON SET OF 'UNCUT GEMS'

The "SNL" alum recently spoke about his return with Yahoo! Entertainment.

"I don’t even think about it as much as you think I should," Sandler said of swapping genres. "I like comedies, I like making 'em. When I make these other movies, man, I dive in deep and I love it. And I’ve got young kids, and I like when they watch movies at home and laugh, so I like trying to make stuff like that, too."

He added: "I work my a-- off trying to make sure we’re putting enough jokes in there and having the story make sense."

ADAM SANDLER, PETE DAVIDSON TEAM FOR QUARANTINE SONG DURING REMOTE 'SNL' SPECIAL

Sandler also noted that the Halloween flick was easier to film than a serious drama like "Uncut Gems," where he played Howard Ratner a shady New York jeweler with a gambling problem.

"When you’re hanging out in the trailer before a take on 'Hubie Halloween,' you’re not quite as nervous and in as deep thought as much as Howard Ratner," the actor explained.

"Hubie Halloween" is a rather star-studded affair, featuring recent Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, "Modern Family" alum Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, several "SNL" alums and more. The film sees Sandler play Hubie Dubois, a dorky neighborhood watchman who comes to the rescue when his hometown is threatened.

The flick was also dedicated to the late Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 last summer due to epilepsy complications.

ADAM SANDLER, JIMMY FALLON PERFORM SELF-ISOLATION SONG 'DON'T TOUCH GRANDMA'

Boyce, who co-starred with Sandler in 2010's "Grown Ups" and its 2013 sequel, was set to play a young deli worker in "Hubie Halloween." Karan Brar stepped into the role after Boyce's passing.

"He was supposed to come to do the movie maybe two days after [he died]," Sandler recalled. "He was getting on a plane to come shoot our movie. That was devastating news for his family and for all of us. He was just a nice kid," recalled Sandler, "When he was in 'Grown Ups' as a kid, he was just carefree, happy, funny, all the other kids loved him. All the comedians would walk away like, 'Man, that kid said a funny line earlier.' He was just sharp."

Additionally, Sandler's daughters Sadie, 14, and Sunny, 11, were big fans of the young star.

"My kids loved him. He was always great to my family," said the Brooklyn born but New Hampshire raised actor. "Cameron came to my daughter’s bat mitzvah three months before he passed away and every one of my daughter’s friends was coming up to him, and he took the time and talked to everybody, and signed autographs and took pictures with them. He was just a great kid, and everybody misses him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hubie Halloween" is now streaming on Netflix.