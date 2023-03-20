Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize for comedy surrounded by co-stars Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, others

Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Luis Guzmán and others celebrated with Sandler

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Marlon Wayans: People are 'too sensitive' about comedy these days Video

Marlon Wayans: People are 'too sensitive' about comedy these days

Comedian Marlon Wayans said films like his 2004 film 'White Chicks' needed to be made today because social media had made people lose their enjoyment of life and comedy.

Comedy icon Adam Sandler was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor during a ceremony at Washington’s Kennedy Center late Sunday night.

Several of Sandler’s co-stars and other comedic and entertainment stars attended including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Luis Guzmán, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller.

Sandler, 56, first rose to national prominence during his five years serving as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." He then went on to launch a wildly successful movie career.

"Who has lasted this long and stayed this beloved?" Carvey said on the Kennedy Center red carpet, according to the Associated Press. "Nobody keeps this up for this long."

AT $900 PER TICKET, THERE'S NO CANCELING JOE ROGAN'S COMEDY MOTHERSHIP SHOWS

FILE - Adam Sandler arrives at the Governors Awards on Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. 

FILE - Adam Sandler arrives at the Governors Awards on Oct. 27, 2019, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Known for top hits including "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer" and "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," Sandlers’ movie career spans more than 30 films that have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

He has also excelled in multiple dramas including films like "Punch Drunk Love" and "Uncut Gems."

AS DAVE CHAPPELLE FIGHTS CANCEL CULTURE, 3 COMEDIANS SAY FREE SPEECH WILL PREVAIL OVER CENSORSHIP

Drew Barrimore and Adam Sandler arrive for the world premiere of the movie 'Blended' at Cinestar in Berlin, Germany, 19 May 2014. 

Drew Barrimore and Adam Sandler arrive for the world premiere of the movie 'Blended' at Cinestar in Berlin, Germany, 19 May 2014.  (Joerg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Adam Sandler as Joey Tarentina, Dana Carvey Glenn Macera, Chris Rock as Kevin Stubbs during 'The Bensonhurst Dating Game' skit on October 10, 1992.  

Adam Sandler as Joey Tarentina, Dana Carvey Glenn Macera, Chris Rock as Kevin Stubbs during 'The Bensonhurst Dating Game' skit on October 10, 1992.   (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Guzman, another co-star, also praised Sandler's "total commitment to something that was so far out of his element."

COMEDIAN SARAH SILVERMAN WARNS ‘COMEDY IS NOT EVERGREEN,’ CRINGES AT OLD JOKES

"He takes his comedy very seriously. I laugh hard at everything I do with him," said Buscemi, who has starred alongside Sandler in several flicks.

Co-stars Adam Sandler and Luis Guzman at the "Punch-Drunk Love" screening during the 40th Annual New York Film Festival sponsored by Grand Marnier at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Oct. 5, 2002.

Co-stars Adam Sandler and Luis Guzman at the "Punch-Drunk Love" screening during the 40th Annual New York Film Festival sponsored by Grand Marnier at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Oct. 5, 2002. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Steve Buscemi jokes around with Adam Sandler at the "Mr. Deeds" world premiere at Loews Lincoln Center in New York City. June 18, 2002. 

Steve Buscemi jokes around with Adam Sandler at the "Mr. Deeds" world premiere at Loews Lincoln Center in New York City. June 18, 2002.  (Evan Agostini/ImageDirect)

Buscemi also praised Sandler's musical comedy, including "The Chanukah Song," which became a multi-platinum hit.

"His comedy songs alone deserve this reward," he said.

Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif.  (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sandler is the seventh former SNL cast member to receive the Mark Twain Prize, joining Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Will Farrell, Billy Crystal, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louise-Dreyfus. Other producers and writers have won the award.

FILE - The cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" pose on the show's set in New York, Sept. 22, 1992. From left, front row; Chris Farley, Al Franken and Melanie Hutsell. In middle row, from left: Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey and Rob Schneider. In back row, from left: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman and Tim Meadows.

FILE - The cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" pose on the show's set in New York, Sept. 22, 1992. From left, front row; Chris Farley, Al Franken and Melanie Hutsell. In middle row, from left: Chris Rock, Julia Sweeney, Dana Carvey and Rob Schneider. In back row, from left: Adam Sandler, David Spade, Ellen Cleghorne, Kevin Nealon, Phil Hartman and Tim Meadows. (AP Photo/Justin Sutcliffe)

Recipients are each honored with a night of testimonials and video tributes. Sandler’s ceremony will be broadcast nationally on March 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending