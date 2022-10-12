Adam Sandler on playing 'loser' roles: 'It's in me'

Adam Sandler admitted during a new interview that there is a part of him that feels out of place in his career.

Sandler, 56, cemented his successful acting career with roles in films such as "The Wedding Singer," "Punch-Drunk Love" and more recently "Hustle." The character in each of his movies is familiar to Sandler, one he has played many times.

"I just have a natural part of my brain that feels like I don't belong here," Sandler said on this week's ‘Little Gold Men’ podcast. "This feeling uncomfortable and loser stuff I've been doing for years, it's in me."

Despite Sandler feeling like he does not belong, he maintains a busy project schedule.

Next up for the actor is a Netflix movie, a stand-up comedy tour and another project with the Safdie brothers – who Sandler previously worked with for "Uncut Gems."

Sandler also opened up about how he feels about some of his past work.

"I feel the same in the way that I was always pretty excited to be doing it. I don't look back at any of my old stuff and go, 'Wow, you nailed it there, man.' I'm usually like, ‘Wow, you were just getting by, man,’" Sandler said. "I think just getting more and more settled as a human being, my acting is probably changing over the years."

"I always thought I was doing the right thing in the moment, and I still do, but I look back at even stuff from five years ago and I go, 'Oh, should've done this, man, that was a little weird choice that you made there, man. What the hell happened?' Maybe I played it too big or maybe I played it – I was too trying to show what I was feeling in that moment or the joke was over the top or whatever the hell it was," he further explained.

"But it meant a lot to me and I believed in it then, so I still back it up."

Sandler began his "Saturday Night Live" career in 1990. He was originally hired as a writer and later appeared on the comedy sketch show until 1995.

The actor went on to star in Hollywood films including "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "50 First Dates," "The Longest Yard" and "Just Go With It."

Before launching his career, Sandler attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

