Adam Sandler brings his mom Judy to a special screening of ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler brought his mom, Judy Sandler, to a special screening in Philadelphia for his new movie "Hustle" on Tuesday.

The screening of the Netflix film was held at the Philadelphia Film Center, which is where the movie takes place.

For the Los Angeles premiere, Sandler, 55, was accompanied by his wife Jackie Sandler at the Regency Village Theatre in early June.

In "Hustle", Sandler portrays a scout for the NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers, who aspires to be an NBA coach. Sandler’s character struggles to find harmony in his work and personal life, which causes conflict with his on-screen wife played by Queen Latifah.

The movie is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and stars Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Heidi Gardner and Tobias Harris. Professional basketball player Lebron James serves as a producer through The Springfield Company.

During the special screening in Pennsylvania, Sandler told KYW-TV that the cast wanted to make the film "as Philly as possible."

"After I left here, I had no idea about so many things, how beautiful it was, how calm it is on the weekends," Sandler added, speaking on Philadelphia. "Everybody's kind of in a good mood, a lot of together, fun feelings of just good to have kids running around. Restaurants were great. People were great. Great energy."

The "Grown Ups" actor has been promoting the newly released Netflix film. Sandler appeared on Good Morning America with a black eye and explained what caused the injury.

"I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much, and I had my phone in the middle of the bed," Sandler said.

"I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head. I refused to acknowledge it. I felt blood. I said, 'There's something going on, but I gotta sleep.' Kept sleeping and woke up and then..."

Sandler then joked and said there was "nothing cool" about how he got his black eye.

"It looks so cool. And I'm on the streets of New York, I see people going, 'Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.' I'm like, 'It was a bed accident.'"

"Hustle" is currently streaming on Netflix.