Adam Sandler brings his mom Judy to a special screening of ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler flashed a big smile with his mom on the red carpet in Philadelphia

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Adam Sandler brought his mom, Judy Sandler, to a special screening in Philadelphia for his new movie "Hustle" on Tuesday. 

The screening of the Netflix film was held at the Philadelphia Film Center, which is where the movie takes place.

For the Los Angeles premiere, Sandler, 55, was accompanied by his wife Jackie Sandler at the Regency Village Theatre in early June.

Judy Sandler and Adam Sandler attend Netflix's "Hustle" Philadelphia special screening.

Judy Sandler and Adam Sandler attend Netflix's "Hustle" Philadelphia special screening. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Netflix)

In "Hustle", Sandler portrays a scout for the NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers, who aspires to be an NBA coach. Sandler’s character struggles to find harmony in his work and personal life, which causes conflict with his on-screen wife played by Queen Latifah. 

The movie is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and stars Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Heidi Gardner and Tobias Harris. Professional basketball player Lebron James serves as a producer through The Springfield Company.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Hustle."

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Hustle." (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

During the special screening in Pennsylvania, Sandler told KYW-TV that the cast wanted to make the film "as Philly as possible." 

"After I left here, I had no idea about so many things, how beautiful it was, how calm it is on the weekends," Sandler added, speaking on Philadelphia. "Everybody's kind of in a good mood, a lot of together, fun feelings of just good to have kids running around. Restaurants were great. People were great. Great energy."

The "Grown Ups" actor has been promoting the newly released Netflix film. Sandler appeared on Good Morning America with a black eye and explained what caused the injury. 

Queen Latifah co-stars in Netflix's "Hustle" alongside Adam Sandler. The two attend the Los Angeles premiere in early June.

Queen Latifah co-stars in Netflix's "Hustle" alongside Adam Sandler. The two attend the Los Angeles premiere in early June. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much, and I had my phone in the middle of the bed," Sandler said. 

"I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head. I refused to acknowledge it. I felt blood. I said, 'There's something going on, but I gotta sleep.' Kept sleeping and woke up and then..."

Sandler then joked and said there was "nothing cool" about how he got his black eye.

LeBron James serves as a produce on the Netflix film "Hustle." Adam Sandler and James attended the Los Angeles premiere on June 1.

LeBron James serves as a produce on the Netflix film "Hustle." Adam Sandler and James attended the Los Angeles premiere on June 1. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

"It looks so cool. And I'm on the streets of New York, I see people going, 'Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.' I'm like, 'It was a bed accident.'"

"Hustle" is currently streaming on Netflix

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending