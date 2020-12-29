Adam Levine reveals whether he plans to return to 'The Voice'

Adam Levine has revealed whether he has any desire to return to "The Voice."

The Maroon 5 frontman, 41, has served as one of the four celebrity coaches on the singing competition show for 16 seasons total, last heading up a team of performers in 2019.

When he chose to leave, Gwen Stefani was brought back on board to fill his empty chair. She had served as a coach several times, as well as an advisor and performer.

Levine, however, doesn't seem terribly interested in coming back after dedicating eight years to the show.

In an Instagram Live Q&A session, a fan asked the musician whether he'd ever return to the program.

"No thank you," he replied, per Us Weekly.

For his tenure on "The Voice," Levine had a playful rivalry with fellow coach Blake Shelton, who fans asked about as well.

When a fan inquired whether the pop star missed the country crooner, Levine replied, "Blake who?"

He doubled down on the joke when asked which of Shelton's albums are his favorite.

"Who is this Blake you speak of?" the "Sugar" singer joked.

Levine wracked up three wins on the show and he served as a coach alongside Shelton, 44, Stefani, 51, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and more.

"[The Voice] went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever," the star wrote on Instagram when his departure from the show was announced in May 2019, per Us Weekly.

"Thank you NBC for signing me up," he continued. "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is [a] shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go."

He then addressed the show's fans directly: "There’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING… What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much."

According to the outlet, he later explained on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that he doesn't "miss how much I had to work," and that he's thankful to have extra time with his family now that he's working less.