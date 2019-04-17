Adam Levine's new haircut on 'The Voice' leaves fans divided

It's possible "The Voice" fans spent more time discussing judge Adam Levine's new look than the contestants this week.

Levine, 40, shocked viewers with the debut of his flat-top mohawk Monday as the singers competed in the "Cross Battle" rounds. And of course, Levine's pal and faux nemesis on the singing show, Blake Shelton, couldn't help but throw a few jabs at the Maroon 5 frontman for his new hairdo — at one point, comparing him to Mr. T.

"I pity the fool who challenges my team right now," joked Shelton, referencing the actor's popular catchphrase, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I gave you all those jokes before the show!" replied Levine.

While picking out a singer on his team to challenge fellow "Voice" judge John Legend's contestants, Levine said he felt confident.

"I just love getting challenged. You know, I'm sorry, I'm asking for it," Levine told the crowd.

"And you love getting haircuts, clearly," Shelton added, as Levine burst into laughter.

Fans, too, couldn't help but poke fun at Levine's updated look, which included a patterned black and white button-up underneath a dark blazer.

"Let’s blame all the bad performances tonight on @adamlevine’s hair. #VoiceCrossBattles #thevoice," one fan joked on Twitter.

"@NBCTheVoice as soon as I saw @adamlevine’s hair I knew that @blakeshelton was going to have a field day! I love the Mr. T references! “I pity the fool!” I like it better when they pick on each other instead of our precious @kelly_clarkson #LeaveKellyAlone u silly boys!" another chimed in.

"@blakeshelton did adam lose a bet? @adamlevine dude what happened to the hair?" a third asked.

But several of Levine's loyal fans were quick to jump to the judge's defense, gushing about his bold cut.

"Adam you are sexy and can rock any hair cut!!" one fan exclaimed.

"You spice it up with the different hair every week.I think you rock most of em too @adamlevine #VoiceCrossBattles," another observed.

"@adamlevine #VoiceResults hair game on fleek lol," a woman wrote.