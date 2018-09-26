Actor David Henrie charged in airport gun arrest: report

Disney star David Henrie has officially been charged after getting arrested at LAX airport for carrying a loaded gun.

The office of the Los Angeles City Attorney confirmed to Page Six that the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star, 29, faces three charges — carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

The charges were filed on Sept. 21, 2018. Henrie’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 1.

If convicted, Henrie, who co-starred with Selena Gomez on the hit Disney series, faces up to one year in jail.

After his arrest, Henrie said was “embarrassed” by the incident.

“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today,” he shared in an Instagram post. “I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country.”

Henrie’s arrest came only a few days after he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill Henrie, announced they are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

