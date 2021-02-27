Abigail Breslin's dad dead after contracting coronavirus: 'I'm in shock and devastation'

Abigail Breslin announced Friday that her father has died of COVID-19, just two weeks after she urged fans to wear face masks.

Breslin, who is 24, shared a series of throwback photos of her father with a lengthy statement in which she remembered him as "perfect, amazing, heroic" and shared touching anecdotes about his life.

"Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation," Breslin's statement begins.

"At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short. I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was," the "Zombieland" actress said.

She went on to describe her dad as a "hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human bein" who "loved life."

"He loved the simple things...He loved a cup of coffee (black, heated up for 66 seconds). He LOVED a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter). He loved BBQ’ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French’s Yellow). He loved Bryeyer’s ice cream (strawberry, vanilla and chocolate NEO style) He loved doowop songs, specifically, 'I Wonder Why' by Dion & The Belmonts and 'Under The Boardwalk' by The Drifters," Breslin's tribute continues.

The actress also revealed the nickname "abba dabba" that her father would call her. She said the two both shared a love for animals.

She recalled his fondness of "taking pictures and flying plaes and good dinners....funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom."

Breslin concluded: "And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada...Love, yours forever, Abs."

Breslin's announcement of her dad's death comes just two weeks after she revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with the deadly virus.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn’t one I ever thought I would have to make. I’m asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator," Breslin wrote. "We are continuing to stay positive and know he’s under great care. I’m extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights the virus."

In another post, she explained the importance of wearing face masks.

"This is me saying that If you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator," Breslin wrote. "So stfu. And wear your damn mask. Please. No one should go thru this."

The actress has also expressed similar sentiments on her official Twitter account, which has more than 219,400 followers. Two days before Breslin urged her 527,000 Instagram followers to wear their masks when going out, she had asked them to pray and send positive thoughts to her father.

"I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol," she concluded her post at the time.