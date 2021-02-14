Abigail Breslin urges coronavirus mask wearing after her father’s diagnosis: ‘No one should go thru this'

"Zombieland" actress Abigail Breslin shared some strongly worded advice with her social media followers regarding masks and the pandemic.

In an Instagram memo, Breslin, 24, told her fans that her father is battling the novel coronavirus on Friday.

"This is me saying that If you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator," Breslin wrote. "So stfu. And wear your damn mask. Please. No one should go thru this."

The actress has also expressed similar sentiments on her official Twitter account, which has more than 219,400 followers.

Two days before Breslin urged her 527,000 Instagram followers to wear their masks when going out, she had asked them to pray and send positive thoughts to her father.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn’t one I ever thought I would have to make. I’m asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator," Breslin wrote in an earlier Instagram post on Wednesday. "We are continuing to stay positive and know he’s under great care. I’m extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights the virus."

"I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol," she concluded her post at the time.

Breslin’s earlier post received multiple responses from famous friends who extended supportive words.

"Sending so much love!!!!!" Wrote celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson.

"Oh Abbie! I am praying for him and for all of you. I can’t imagine how scary it is and painful not being able to visit him," Breslin’s "Dirty Dancing" (2017) co-star Debra Messing commented. "I’m sending you and him all love and healing."

Singer and songwriter Avery shared a personal story to encourage Breslin, which detailed how her grandfather survived a coronavirus infection last year.

"My grandpa almost passed away from COVID last year. He was in very bad condition and the doctors said it was very unlikely he’d live through it, but HE DID and is alive and thriving today," Avery wrote. "I believe his positive attitude played a big part in him beating it, so I’m sending lots and lots of positive vibes and love your way."

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 27.5 million Americans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.