Inside Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's 'non-traditional' relationship

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley aren't your typical couple, so says a source.

Their relationship came under scrutiny after Woodley appeared to ignore her beau's birthday on Dec. 2 by not posting on social media. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was also spotted out without the "Big Little Lies" actress, but those close to the couple insist that it's a matter of privacy and not a point of concern.

The engaged couple have remained low-key, only being photographed together on rare occasions.

"Shailene and Arron are still together. It's not odd that they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things," a source told People magazine.

The NFL player and the "Big Little Lies" actress simply "have a different, non-traditional relationship," the insider added.

Rodgers and Woodley first announced their engagement in February.

In July, Woodley revealed that she and her fiancé were engaged for "months and months" before they revealed the news to the rest of the world.

After announcing the news, the couple decided to live in their own "little bubble" and not discuss the relationship for a while.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did," Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday. "And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged."

"But the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

Rodgers first revealed he was engaged in February while accepting his award for MVP during the NFL Honors broadcast.

Woodley would confirm the engagement to late night host Jimmy Fallon a couple of weeks later.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon . "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

Rodgers previously dated model Olivia Munn and racecar driver Danica Patrick. Woodley was previously linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.

