Aaron Bashy's Fields of Green Pizza

Aaron Bashy, head chef and owner of The Minnow, demonstrates a fun way to make your kids eat their vegetables!

Fields of Green Pizza

Ingredients:

1 package refrigerated pizza crust dough

1/2 cup (4 ounces) tomato sauce

1cup (8 ounces) shredded Mozzarella

1 small head lettuce, chopped

1/2 small tomato, chopped

1/2 cup ranch dressing

Other favorite salad toppings, optional

Method:

Spread pizza crust on baking sheet and bake according to package directions.

Spread tomato sauce evenly; add cheese. Bake pizza until cheese is melted.

Toss lettuce and tomato with Ranch and favorite salad toppings.

Place on top of baked pizza and serve.

For more information, please visit: www.hiddenvalley.com/smallbites