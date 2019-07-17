'90 Day Fiance' star Anfisa Nava responds to body shamers after bodybuilding competition

"90 Day Fiance" star Anfisa Nava is the latest celebrity to be attacked by body shamers -- but she isn't taking the bait.

The reality star recently shared an image of herself showcasing her muscular body, following her first-place finish at a Las Vegas bodybuilding competition last week.

Nava shared further images to the social media site, including photos of herself flexing her muscles on the competition stage.

The posts have been well received by many of Nava's fans, but her muscular figure has also attracted criticism from several commenters on Instagram, who accused her of being too masculine.

"Damn... you look like a dude! Time to stop," one commenter wrote.

"You're by far the hottest of all the '90 Day Fiance' women. Just don't get too muscular, keep your beautiful femininity," wrote another user.

"Damn you have taken a turn for the worst [sic]. It's too much! Your [sic] starting to look like a man...," another user commented.

Other commenters had a more polite tone to their advice but still appeared to bash Nava for her buff figure.

"You look great but don't let your arms get any bigger," one Instagram user wrote.

"You look amazing but me personally don't like to much [sic] muscle on a woman. But it's my opinion. You looked good before putting so much muscle in your arms and legs. But you look cute just the same!!!," another user similarly commented.

Eventually, Nava took time to respond to the judgemental commenters in a separate post, in which she fired back at those claiming her muscles made her look "manly," adding she has "never felt more feminine and happy than I do now."

In a recent YouTube video, Nava documented her workout regimen in preparation for the competition, revealing she had lost 26 pounds for the event.

The video was met with a warm reception from fans, who complimented Nava on her improved look and determination.

"Girl you have come a long way since that crappy reality TV show," one YouTube user commented. "Keep up the hard work and stay focused and determined."

"You would make any color look good! Your progress is really inspiring me to step up my own workouts," a second fan replied.

"You've metamorphosed into a strong, independent, hard working, courageous and determined beautiful young lady. I love watching your videos," a third fan wrote. "You have an infectious, kind and refreshingly calm nature. Wishing you all the luck in the world and stay strong."