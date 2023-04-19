Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Modeling
Published

‘80s supermodel Carol Alt, 62, shows off fit figure in curve-hugging dress

Supermodel Carol Alt attended Canneseries to promote the TV show 'Paper Empire'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Carol Alt showed off her stunning figure while attending Canneseries for her show "Paper Empire."

Alt, 62, posed for photos on the red carpet for multiple days of the event. The supermodel also shared a video to Instagram recapping the experience.

"Feeling glamorous and grateful!" she captioned the post.

Carol Alt on a red carpet

Carol Alt showed off her enviable frame while attending Canneseries to promote the TV show "Paper Empire." (Getty Images)

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MODEL CAROL ALT REVEALS HER SECRETS TO STAYING FIT

Carol Alt at a premiere

Carol Alt has said she eats a mostly raw food diet. (Getty Images)

Alt appears in "Paper Empire" alongside Denise Richards, Robert Davi, Kelsey Grammer and more. The series follows Davi's character, a financial swindler who is attempting to break out of prison.

The show is written and directed by creator Robert Gillings.

Alt launched her modeling career after being scouted while waiting tables in Long Island, New York. At the time, she attended Hofstra University.

The model has reportedly appeared on over 700 magazine covers throughout her career including, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Sports Illustrated Swim, Elle and Cosmopolitan. Following her success in modeling, she chose to begin acting and eventually authored several books.

Carol Alt in 1987

Carol Alt was scouted while waitressing at the age of 18 in Long Island, New York. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carol Alt poses for a photo

Carol Alt photographed in 1987. (Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Alt has shared her secrets to a healthy lifestyle in a handful of books. The model mainly eats a raw food diet.

"When people ask me how I did it, all I say is that I changed my diet," Alt previously shared on her personal website. "When I say I went raw, that's where I lose them. They get all flustered and frustrated and tell me they can't be as disciplined as I am."

"The amazing thing about my change of diet to raw was that I was able to eat more, I was never hungry, I was never feeling bad, and I always had energy," she continued. "And today raw is everywhere! Once you know what to look for, you will be shocked at how readily available, delicious, and healing it is."

Carol Alt at a fashion show

Carol Alt has appeared on over 700 magazine covers. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending