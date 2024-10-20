'80s pop star Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles faced 'identity crisis' after becoming a mother

Susanna Hoffs, singer and guitarist for popular ‘80s band The Bangles, experienced a major shift in her life when she welcomed her two children in the ’90s.

Speaking to Billboard, she explained how the new role brought her to "a crossroads" where she experienced an "identity crisis."

Last week, Hoffs released a solo album called "The Lost Record," a collection of recordings she originally made in the garage of her Los Angeles home in 1999 with various musicians.

"The Bangles were formed in the garage of my childhood home, so I’ve had a lifetime of recording in garages," she said.

Hoffs said she told one of the musicians, Dan Schwartz, that she wanted to record in her garage since she had a new baby and didn't want to leave her home much — she and her husband, film director Jay Roach, share two sons, born in 1995 and 1998.

Because of that, she said the album shows her facing "this sort of identity crisis. I was a mom and married to a filmmaker and living this so-called grownup-life and finding myself at a crossroads, like, ‘How do I juggle all this stuff?’ and trying to figure out how to ‘Do it all.'"

During this time, Roach was also becoming more and more successful — he directed the popular comedy "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" in 1997 and its 1999 sequel, "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." Hoffs described their relationship "like ships crossing in the night."

"It was such a reflective time, a really emotional time," she recalled. "I think when your emotions are right up at the surface like that it’s a great time to write songs."

She never released the songs because the situation had "become a little bit fraught. There was some discourse between some of the personalities, I think, and maybe it was because the Bangles wanted to get back together and I felt that I had to park this, somehow, for the greater good. It was so long ago. It was just, like the stars were not aligning or something, and I had to shelve it."

She added, "But I’ve always loved these sessions. I had such a fondness for the material and for these recordings because they were so honest and sort of basic and stripped down. It was so much the spirit of creativity in that garage. I’m so glad it’s coming out, finally."

As for what she has planned next, Hoffs said, "I’m bouncing around, doing music and my next book and whatever. I live for art, and art and music [have] always driven me. I think when I put my mind to something and have such a passion for it, I can’t stop myself. I’m so grateful I’ve had that ability in my life."

Hoffs was photographed last week at a grocery store in Los Angeles. The singer wore no makeup, slouchy pants and a bright pink sweater as she walked out of Bristol Farms.

Last year was also busy for the singer turned actress — she released her fifth solo album, "The Deep End," and also her first novel, "The Bird Has Flown." Hoffs is credited as co-writing songs for The Go-Go's, Bette Midler and Belinda Carlisle.

The Bangles — previously known as The Colours and The Bangs — busted onto the scene in the early '80s, but gained significant popularity after the release of their second album, "Different Light" in 1986. The album's No. 1 single was "Walk Like an Egyptian," followed by "Manic Monday," which was written by Prince.

The album was certified triple-platinum in the United States as of October 1994.

Hoffs — along with sisters Vicki and Debbi Peterson — founded the band in 1980. Annette Zilinskas was the band's bassist until 1983, when Michael "Micki" Steele took over.

Six years later, the band would break up, only to reunite in 1998 for a song that was featured on the "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" soundtrack. The ladies went on tour after that, getting back into the studio shortly after to record, "Doll Revolution."

Steele left the band in 2005, and for live performances was replaced by Abby Travis. Zilinskas also made appearances, formally rejoining the band in 2018.

The last time The Bangles released new music was also in 2018.