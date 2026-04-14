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Celebrity Couples

80s icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are officially together after decades of high-profile romances

Locklear ended her five-year engagement to Chris Heisser last May before the new relationship surfaced

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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80s stars Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear are reportedly in love!

A representative for Lamas confirmed to E! News that the pair are seeing each other.

Locklear and Lamas have been a rumored couple since TMZ pushed photos of them celebrating New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas.

Representatives for Locklear and Lamas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Heather Locklear, Lorenzo Lamas

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are reportedly dating. (Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Last May, Locklear ended her five-year relationship and engagement to Chris Heisser. In 2021, Locklear told People that a marriage to Heisser was "not so important."

HEATHER LOCKLEAR OPENS UP ON FINDING LOVE AGAIN, RETURNING TO ACTING: ‘I WANT IT TO BE SOMETHING SPIRITUAL’

"We’re together, and we love each other and support each other. And really, that’s all that matters," she told the outlet at the time.

Actress Heather Locklear arriving at a screening event in Beverly Hills

Locklear was previously engaged to Chris Heisser. (Axelle Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Locklear and Lamas have a long history of relationships.

The "Melrose Place" actress was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993, a pairing that drew major media attention during the height of both of their careers.

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Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear posing backstage.

Tommy Lee of Motley Crue poses backstage with wife Heather Locklear. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

In 1994, she married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and the couple had a daughter before eventually divorcing in 2007. Over the years, Locklear has also been linked to several other figures, including an engagement to her "Melrose Place" co-star, Jack Wagner.

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Gilbert Flores Lorenzo Lamas speaking about destruction in his hometown

Lamas said the destruction in his hometown is "absolutely devastating." (Getty Images)

Lamas has had a notably eventful relationship history, including five marriages.

He was first married to Victoria Hilbert in the early 1980s, followed by a marriage to publicist Michele Cathy Smith.

He later married actress Kathleen Kinmont in 1989, and after their divorce, he wed Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand in 1996; the couple had three daughters before separating in the early 2000s. In 2011, Lamas married Shawna Craig, though they eventually divorced as well.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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