50 Cent claims Lil Wayne was 'paid' to support President Trump ahead of 2020 election

50 Cent believes fellow rapper Lil Wayne was paid to publicly endorse President Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, chatted with "The Breakfast Club" radio hosts on Wednesday about the Trump administration, as well as his temporary support for the president and Lil Wayne's (born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.) last-minute endorsement.

"So Wayne definitely got a check then?" co-host Charlemagne Tha God asked Jackson.

"Yeah, I'm sure," Jackson said. "Easily he got paid. He had the sweater and the picture."

Just days before Election Day, Carter revealed that he met with President Trump, sharing a friendly photo the two of them took together.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne said.

The tweet sparked praise among conservatives and condemnation from liberals. The Platinum Plan is an economic plan rolled out by the Trump campaign aiming to help Black Americans.

A representative for Carter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Jackson notoriously came under fire himself in the weeks leading up to the presidential election for endorsing Trump and criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden's tax plan. It wasn't until his ex, comedian Chelsea Handler, shamed him for it that he declared that he was, in fact, not a Trump supporter.

Jackson told the radio hosts that he doesn't "really get affected" by what others think of him.

"If I cared enough about it i would be crazy already," Jackson said.

The "Candy Shop" rapper went on to deny that he was ever paid for his inital support of Trump.

"I didn't get paid for that," he simply put, adding that he didn't know at the time that his beliefs would be widely reported.

He did, however, claim that he was offered $1 million to go to Trump's inauguration, but did not specify when the offer came and who made it.

"I passed on that," Jackson continued. "[The original offer was] $500,000 and it went up to a million while I was still confused whether I should do it."

The hip hop star also touched on Handler's meddling in his political beliefs. The former "Chelsea Lately" host shamed Jackson quickly after his support for Trump went viral.

"She's one of the coolest people," Jackson said of Handler.

While Jackson has changed his opinions of Trump, the rapper did admit that he does possess some of the same qualities as the president.

One example is the rapper and the president's "ability to believe in yourself," he said.

"I think most successful people are a little crazy. You have to be. You develop passion in the area that you in, and you've got to believe it. Look at the money he put into real estate, how much money he put into real estate," Jackson said.