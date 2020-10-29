Lil Wayne reveals 'great meeting' with Trump, prompting Twitter users to respond

Rapper Lil Wayne made a big splash on Twitter after he revealed that he met with President Trump, sharing a friendly photo the two of them took together.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne said.

The Platnum Plan is an economic plan rolled out by the Trump campaign aiming to help Black Americans.

50 CENT DOUBLES DOWN ON OPPOSITION TO JOE BIDEN'S TAX PLAN: 'I DON'T WANT TO BE 20CENT'

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also posted a photo of himself with the president from the meeting that took place on Thursday in Miami, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

The tweet sparked praise among conservatives and condemnation from liberals.

"There is a difference between pandering and supporting. Democrats say you're not black enough (or gay enough, Muslim enough, female enough) if you support Republicans. They expect the vote.@realDonaldTrump and Republicans won't pander here. That's why there have been in-roads," radio host Jason Rantz tweeted.

ICE CUBE DEFENDS WORKING WITH TRUMP CAMPAIGN ON 'PLATINUM PLAN' FOR BLACK AMERICANS

"It’s sickening how Lil Wayne and so many rappers I grew up with are selling out to white supremacy," author Frederick Joseph wrote.

"All the rappers that have endorsed Trump should start a pac and call it 2 PAC," the Daily Caller's Greg Price quipped.

"If you think Donald Trump cares about the Black community beyond their votes next week, you are deluding yourself -- and doing a con man's job for him," Perez Hilton reacted.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh tweeted "This is a BIG deal."

It is unclear of Lil Wayne is offering an official endorsement with the tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lil Wayne is the latest high-profile rapper to either express support for the president or extend an olive branch in recent weeks. Ice Cube similarly met with the Trump campaign to discuss the Platinum Plan and drew a similar response.

50 Cent took to social media and announced he was voting for Trump after slamming Joe Biden's tax plan that would lead him to pay a tax hike of over 60 percent. He appeared to walk that back after being shamed by his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.