21 Savage implies ICE targeted him over new music where he slams immigration officials

Rapper 21 Savage implied in a new statement Tuesday that ICE detained him in response to his recently released song lyrics in which he slams immigration officials.

The rapper was taken into custody by ICE officials on Sunday on allegations that he's actually a British citizen who overstayed his visa in the United States and may be deported.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old told Fox News he believes ICE detained him over his song "A Lot" which he performed on the "Tonight Show" just days before he was arrested.

"Many have speculated as to possible ulterior motives for his arrest and detention, including that he released music five days prior to his arrest by ICE, which included new lyrics condemning the behavior of immigration officials for their detention of children at the border," the rapper's statement read.

In the song, 21 Savage raps: "Been through some things so I can’t imagine my kids stuck at the border / Flint still need water / People was innocent, couldn’t get lawyers."

The hip-hop star, whose legal name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in Atlanta on Sunday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Officials claim that he had overstayed his visa. He now faces deportation.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta," ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told WSB-TV Atlanta on Sunday. "Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon."