Entertainment

2024 CMAs red carpet: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves shine at awards show

Wilson hosted the awards, while also being nominated in four categories

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Country style met red carpet glamour at Wednesday night's CMA Awards in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson, the host for the evening as well as a nominee in four categories, added a twist to her traditional cowgirl look, pairing her sparkling black blazer and hat with sheer pants. 

Her fellow nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves went for glittering glamour, with Ballerini wearing a shining silver gown, and Musgraves wearing a light blue crystal studded gown with fun, feathery sleeves.

Three split photo of Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kacey Musgraves wore glamorous looks for the CMA Awards red carpet Wednesday night. (Getty Images)

Katharine McPhee opted for a chic black pantsuit, while Alana Springsteen sparkled in black sequins, and female vocalist of the year nominee Ashley McBryde went with a deep maroon gown that featured a flowing cape.

Katharine McPhee walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards in a black suit.

Katharine McPhee walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards in a black suit. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Alana Springsteen wore a sequined black dress with a high slit to the 2024 CMA Awards.

Alana Springsteen wore a sequined black dress with a high slit. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ashley McBryde wore a red dress with a plunging neckline and a cape on the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet.

Ashley McBryde wore a dress with a plunging neckline and a cape on the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

For many stars, the CMAs were a date night. Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane stepped out in matching black on black ensembles, with Stapleton topping his look with a signature cowboy hat. Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, also opted for chic matching black, with Lambert wearing a strapless gown and flowing train. 

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards in a black dress and black suit respectively.

Chris Stapleton with his wife Morgane Stapleton made the CMA Awards a date night. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert, who wore an off-the-shoulder black dress, walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards, with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert, who wore an off-the-shoulder black dress, walked the red carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards, with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, made for a chic couple, with Bryan wearing a black suit with white pinstripes and Boyer rocking a bright blue sequined gown with floral appliques.

Luke Bryan walked the red carpet with his wife Caroline.

Luke Bryan walked the red carpet with his wife Caroline. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ballerini and her boyfriend, "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes, also stepped out together. 

Kelsea Ballerini was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Kelsea Ballerini was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend, Chase Stokes. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The couple have been together almost two years, after first sparking romance rumors in January 2023, with Ballerini confirming their relationship a month later. In a recent interview with Women's Health, Ballerini said of Stokes, "It’s been such a beautiful journey to figure out how to be in a relationship with someone who’s truly a mirror of you."

