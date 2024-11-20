2024 CMAs red carpet: Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves shine at awards show

Country style met red carpet glamour at Wednesday night's CMA Awards in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson, the host for the evening as well as a nominee in four categories, added a twist to her traditional cowgirl look, pairing her sparkling black blazer and hat with sheer pants.

Her fellow nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Kacey Musgraves went for glittering glamour, with Ballerini wearing a shining silver gown, and Musgraves wearing a light blue crystal studded gown with fun, feathery sleeves.

LAINEY WILSON HOSTING CMA AWARDS, POST MALONE RECEIVES FIRST NOMINATION: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SHOW

Katharine McPhee opted for a chic black pantsuit, while Alana Springsteen sparkled in black sequins, and female vocalist of the year nominee Ashley McBryde went with a deep maroon gown that featured a flowing cape.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For many stars, the CMAs were a date night. Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane stepped out in matching black on black ensembles, with Stapleton topping his look with a signature cowboy hat. Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, also opted for chic matching black, with Lambert wearing a strapless gown and flowing train.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, made for a chic couple, with Bryan wearing a black suit with white pinstripes and Boyer rocking a bright blue sequined gown with floral appliques.

Ballerini and her boyfriend, "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes, also stepped out together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple have been together almost two years, after first sparking romance rumors in January 2023, with Ballerini confirming their relationship a month later. In a recent interview with Women's Health, Ballerini said of Stokes, "It’s been such a beautiful journey to figure out how to be in a relationship with someone who’s truly a mirror of you."