Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' star Gabby Barrett won't 'jeopardize' marriage by singing 'love songs' with other men

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Former "American Idol" finalist Gabby Barrett has set certain boundaries as a musician, admitting that she won't do anything that could "jeopardize" her marriage.

In a conversation with Hannah Love on her "Unexpected" podcast, the country singer gave an example of how she won't alter her convictions just to make money or appease certain people. Barrett shared that she's turned down some "large song opportunities" with other men out of respect for her husband.

"I respect him a ton," Barrett said of her spouse, Cade Foehner. "And I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that. The Bible talks about doing that for our husbands," she remarked. "There’s been songs that are just not appropriate to sing, wording-wise. . . . Like these love songs that are really intimate."

Gabby Barrett gets a kiss form husband Cade Foehner on the carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Gabby Barrett says she has turned down duet opportunities out of respect for her husband, Cade Foehner. (Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

"And then when you accept a song, there’s obligations that goes along with it, that you could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together. What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another [man]? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably," she explained.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gabby Barrett in a black dress smiles next to husband Cade Foehner in a black suit and tie at the Academy Of Country Music Awards

Gabby Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, attended the Academy Of Country Music Awards together. (Theo Wargo/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I respect him and love him so much that I am not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody," she added. 

"I care about this a lot more," the "I Hope" singer said of her marriage. The young couple met in 2018 when they were both contestants on the 16th season of the competition show. They married in 2019, and in August Barrett announced that the couple were expecting their third child.

  • Gabby Barrett in a white dress stands holding a microphone on the "American Idol" stage with Luke Bryan in all denim and Ryan Seacrest
    Image 1 of 2

    Gabby Barrett, pictured with Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest, placed third on the 16th season of "American Idol." (Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Cade Foehner in a patterned shirt and long curly hair smiles next to Gabby Barrett in a black outfit
    Image 2 of 2

    Gabby Barrett met her husband, Cade Foehner, on season 16 of "American Idol." (Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabby Barrett in a grey tank top and black shorts sings into husband Cade Foehner with a guitar at Stagecoach

Gabby Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, perform at Stagecoach in 2023. (Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

"I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight and not just for a duet - or whatever it is," she remarked. 

Although independently signed to Warner Music Nashville, Barrett and Foehner have written music and toured together.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending