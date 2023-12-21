'American Idol' star Gabby Barrett won't 'jeopardize' marriage by singing 'love songs' with other men

Former "American Idol" finalist Gabby Barrett has set certain boundaries as a musician, admitting that she won't do anything that could "jeopardize" her marriage.

In a conversation with Hannah Love on her "Unexpected" podcast, the country singer gave an example of how she won't alter her convictions just to make money or appease certain people. Barrett shared that she's turned down some "large song opportunities" with other men out of respect for her husband.

"I respect him a ton," Barrett said of her spouse, Cade Foehner. "And I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that. The Bible talks about doing that for our husbands," she remarked. "There’s been songs that are just not appropriate to sing, wording-wise. . . . Like these love songs that are really intimate."

"And then when you accept a song, there’s obligations that goes along with it, that you could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together. What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another [man]? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably," she explained.

"I respect him and love him so much that I am not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody," she added.

"I care about this a lot more," the "I Hope" singer said of her marriage. The young couple met in 2018 when they were both contestants on the 16th season of the competition show. They married in 2019, and in August Barrett announced that the couple were expecting their third child.

"I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight and not just for a duet - or whatever it is," she remarked.

Although independently signed to Warner Music Nashville, Barrett and Foehner have written music and toured together.