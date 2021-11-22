Mickey Guyton reveals her infant son is recovering well after scary ICU visit ahead of AMAs

Mickey Guyton revealed that her infant son is on the mend after a scary hospitalization that saw him taken to the ICU.

Thanks to the help of doctors and the support of her fans, the star revealed that her son is getting better, but still not fully recovered from his scary illness.

On Nov. 18, the country singer took to social media to reveal that her 9-month-old son, Grayson, was being taken to the ICU. She noted at the time that doctors did not know what was wrong with him. Fortunately, the singer offered her followers an update on Saturday about the situation. The 37-year-old revealed that her baby boy is doing OK and "getting better by the minute."

"Hey guys I just wanted to give y’all an update on little Gray. My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu," the star wrote in a statement on Twitter. "It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug. Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying.

MICKEY GUYTON RETURNS TO COUNTRY MUSIC WITH FOCUS ON HER BLACK IDENTITY AMID ONGOING MOVEMENT

She went on to thank a pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace as well as her family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford, who took special care of her son, swiftly diagnosing the problem and getting him care within the hospital despite rooms being at capacity and a nursing shortage.

COLBIE CAILLAT SAYS SHE'S LEAVING HER COUNTRY BAND GONE WEST

"I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them," she added. "Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving. He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid. Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction. Please please please continue to pray for him."

She revealed that his recovery is indeed trending in the right direction and that he was released from the ICU hours after arriving once doctors realized that they were merely dealing with a severe case of dehydration.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her latest update was actually the second one. The day prior, she shared a photo of her husband, Grant Savoy, holding the child in which she noted in the caption that he was "on the mend."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because the baby is in better health, and presumably has Savoy to take care of him for a night, Guyton was able to appear at the 2021 American Music Awards, where she was on hand to perform her hit "All American" off her debut album "Remember Her Name."