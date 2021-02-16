Grammy Awards 2021: What to know

The biggest musical celebration of the year is quickly approaching, though it may look a little different as the coronavirus pandemic continues, it's still set to be a night full of celebration and gold for all of music’s elite.

The show, which has been described as "quarantine-friendly and partly virtual," will feature up-and-coming stars like Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, alongside Grammy veterans Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Here's what you need to know about the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

How do I watch it?

The ceremony will take place on March 14. Viewers can catch it live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

In addition, ahead of the telecast, the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, "where the majority of the 83 categories of awards are handed out" will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com, according to the official announcement.

Who’s hosting?

Trevor Noah will be hosting this year’s Grammy Awards.

Who are the top nominees?

The legendary Beyoncé tops the list of having the most nominations this year — amassing nine nominations in the process. Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single, "Black Parade," along with a slew of other nominations.

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all follow up with six nominations.

Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations — while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost follow up with four.

Who are the album of the year nominees?

The album of the year nominees are: Jhene Aiko’s "Chilombo," Black Pumas’ self-titled album, Coldplay’s "Everyday Life," Jacob Collier’s "Djesse Vol. 3," Haim’s "Women in Music Pt. III," Dua Lipa’s "Future Nostalgia," Post Malone’s "Hollywood’s Bleeding" and Taylor Swift’s "Folklore."

Which songs are nominated for song of the year?

The song of the year nominees are: Beyoncé’s "Black Parade," Roddy Ricch’s "The Box," Taylor Swift’s "Cardigan," Post Malone’s "Circles," Dua Lipa’s "Don’t Start Now," Billie Eilish’s "Everything I Wanted," H.E.R.’s "I Can’t Breathe" and JP Saxe’s "If the World was Ending" featuring Julia Michaels.

Which albums are nominated for the record of the year award?

The record of the year nominees are: Beyoncé’s "Black Parade," Black Pumas’ "Colors," DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s "Rockstar," Doja Cat’s "Say So," Billie Eilish’s "Everything I Wanted," Dua Lipa’s "Don’t Start Now," Post Malone’s "Circles" and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s "Savage."