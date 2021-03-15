2021 Grammys viewership plummets from past years

The 2021 Grammys saw a large drop in viewership on Sunday night, as seems to be the trend for award shows these days.

Citing Nielsen figures, the Los Angeles Times states that the broadcast – which largely took place in person rather than remotely – was viewed by only 8.8 million. The Hollywood Reporter states that the show clocked in with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49.

Notably, the numbers are based on early reports and have not been adjusted for viewership of the West Coast broadcast or out-of-home viewing. Final figures, which will be higher, will be available on Tuesday morning, but are not expected to bump the numbers nearly as high as previous years, per the Hollywood Reporter.

About 18.69 million watched the show in 2020, meaning they lost over half of their audience. Last year’s broadcast received a 5.4 rating in the same demographic.

The low-rated broadcast for CBS follows last weekend’s juggernaut special featuring an interview between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey for the network.

The sit-down saw the duo discuss their exit as senior members of the royal family. Over 17 million people tuned in for the interview in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Golden Globes also saw a dramatic drop in viewership just a few weeks ago on NBC, as did 2020’s broadcasts of the American Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 2021 Grammys were historic for several reasons, most notably Beyoncé’s win for best R&B performance for the song "Black Parade," which officially cemented her status as the most decorated female artist in Grammys history. She also won awards for her work on the songs "Brown Skin Girl" and "Savage."

Additionally, Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter became the second-youngest winner of a Grammy thanks to her contribution to "Brown Skin Girl."

Megan Thee Stallion is the first female rapper to win best new artist since 1999 and the first overall female rap performer to win best rap song for "Savage."

Taylor Swift also became the first woman to earn album of the year three times, winning this year for "folklore." She joins male artists Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon for the honor.

Finally, 2021 serves as only the second time that women have taken home the night’s top awards – song, record and album of the year, as well as best new artist. The first was just last year when Billie Eilish swept the categories.