Harry Styles’ Grammys 2021 acceptance speech gets censored, Twitter wonders why

On Sunday night, Harry Styles won his first Grammy Award for his hit single "Watermelon Sugar."

The 27-year-old singer took home the trophy for best pop solo performance and during his acceptance speech, Styles was censored leaving fans on Twitter wondering what exactly he said.

"I’m very grateful to be here, thank you," he started before CBS cut him off. "Thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you."

"What exactly did Harry Styles say that had to be bleeped?" one person tweeted.

"WHAT did harry styles say," another asked.

Luckily, international stations didn't bleep Styles out and according to German TV, Styles said "all of these songs are f--kin massive so thank you so much."

Another fan from Australia confirmed what Styles said and tweeted, "Love how in Australia they didn’t bleep out Harry saying f–king but everywhere else they did."

Styles beat out Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift for the win.

Other major winners included Beyonce. After her two wins, Queen B made history notching up the most Grammy wins for a female artist ever with 28 awards.

Megan Thee Stallion took home the coveted best new artist trophy. Taylor Swift's "folklore" won album of the year, Billie Eilish and brother Phineas won record of the year for "Everything I Wanted", and H.E.R. won song of the year for "I Can’t Breathe."