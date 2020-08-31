2020 ‘Miss USA,’ ‘Teen USA’ to air from Elvis Presley’s Graceland with COVID-19 protocols

The 2020 “Miss USA” and “Miss Teen USA” pageant competitions will go on and will be held live from Graceland, Fox News has learned.

The Miss Universe Organization told Fox News on Monday that both competitions will air live from Memphis, Tenn., in November and The Guest House at Graceland, a AAA four-diamond resort and hotel will serve as the host site of the soiree.

“The Miss Universe Organization and the team at Graceland have created an innovative event that prioritizes the health and safety of the contestants, audience, and crew who will join us in Graceland,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization. “We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the historic city of Memphis.”

MISS USA 2019 CROWNS FULL-TIME ATTORNEY CHESLIE KRYST AS WINNER

“While this year’s competitions will look a little different as we adhere to crucial safety guidelines, we are excited to bring the thrill and excitement of the iconic Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions to homes across America,” Shugart added.

Both “Miss USA” and “Miss Teen USA” competitions are usually held annually in the spring and early summer months, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular events were placed on hold.

ELVIS PRESLEY’S GRACELAND SET TO REOPEN FOLLOWING CLOSURE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

This year, the Miss Universe Organization has enacted an interactive virtual component in addition to the greatly reduced live studio audience capacity.

“In addition to individual tickets for sale, Graceland and the Miss Universe Organization have created limited-availability Experience Packages for fans of all ages, in compliance with local COVID-19 protocols,” according to the organization. “These packages will include multiple offerings, such as best-in-house seating to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions, panel discussions with former winners and industry experts, exclusive events, Graceland Tours and Archives presentation, unique commemorative gifts.”

MISS USA 2019 CO-HOSTS VANESSA AND NICK LACHEY TALK MIXING BUSINESS WITH PLEASURE

Reigning Miss USA, Chelsie Kryst, 29, said despite her extended time donning the coveted tiara due to the pandemic, the overtime allowed her to become an integral voice for issues that have drawn great attention.

“Being Miss USA has afforded me the opportunity to be an advocate for issues that deserve attention, including criminal justice reform and racial inequality,” said Kryst, who won the title hailing from North Carolina. “I am proud to continue the legacy of national titleholders who speak up and encourage change, and I look forward to supporting the next Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in doing the same.”

MISS VIRGINIA COURTNEY LYNNE SMITS TALKS COMPETING FOR MISS USA, PURSUING UNITED STATES ARMY RESERVES

Kryst is a practicing attorney and last year became the oldest woman to hold the Miss USA title.

“Miss USA” will air live on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on FYI and “Miss Teen USA” will stream live on the Miss Universe Organization social channels on Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.