2019 MTV Video Music Awards winners list

A complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott

Fashion Trailblazer Award: Marc Jacobs

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Song of the Year: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell: Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Push Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Best Pop: Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B, "Money"

Best R&B: Normani ft. 6lack, "Waves"

Best K-Pop: BTS ft. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Best Latin: ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Best Dance: The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

Best Rock: Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

Video for Good: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Best Editing: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Best Art Direction: Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Song of Summer, presented by Samsung: Ariana Grande & Social House, "boyfriend"

Best Power Anthem: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Best Group: BTS