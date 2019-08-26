Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

2019 MTV Video Music Awards winners list

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for August 27 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott

Fashion Trailblazer Award: Marc Jacobs

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande

Song of the Year: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell: Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Push Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Best Pop: Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B, "Money"

Best R&B: Normani ft. 6lack, "Waves"

Best K-Pop: BTS ft. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Best Latin: ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Best Dance: The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

Best Rock: Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"

Video for Good: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

Best Editing: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Best Art Direction: Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Song of Summer, presented by Samsung: Ariana Grande & Social House, "boyfriend"

Best Power Anthem: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Best Group: BTS