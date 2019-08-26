2019 MTV Video Music Awards winners list
A complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Missy Elliott
Fashion Trailblazer Award: Marc Jacobs
Video of the Year: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande
Song of the Year: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell: Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Push Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
Best Pop: Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Best Hip-Hop: Cardi B, "Money"
Best R&B: Normani ft. 6lack, "Waves"
Best K-Pop: BTS ft. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Best Latin: ROSALIA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
Best Dance: The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
Best Rock: Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Video for Good: Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
Best Editing: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Best Art Direction: Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Song of Summer, presented by Samsung: Ariana Grande & Social House, "boyfriend"
Best Power Anthem: Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Best Group: BTS