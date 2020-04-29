Queen Elizabeth to deliver televised address to honor 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Queen Elizabeth will deliver a televised address next week in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

A spokesperson for the 94-year-old reigning monarch confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the queen's message will be pre-recorded.

A United Kingdom government website dedicated to VE Day confirmed Queen Elizabeth's recording will be broadcast on BBC One on May 8 at 9 p.m. BST. -- the "exact moment" her father, King George VI, gave a radio address on that day in 1945.

This year, May 8 marks 75 years since the Second World War came to an end in Europe.

According to the website, the day of remembrance will also be marked with a message from the queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, who will read an extract from King George VI's diary from May 8, 1945. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also take part in "video calls with Second World War Veterans."

Second World War veterans will also receive calls from National Health Service Volunteer responders and a two-minute moment of silence will take place.

“As we face some of the most challenging times since the Second World War, now more than ever it is important to unite in recognition of people’s service to the nation, just as communities did 75 years ago," the Royal British Legion's Assistant Director of Commemorative Events, Bob Gamble OBE, said in a statement.

“With members of the public unable to attend VE Day 75 events, we are calling on people across the UK to mark the anniversary from home and take part in these national moments of remembrance and thanksgiving," he said. "There is no right or wrong way to take part in the Silence at 11am, some people may wish to stand at their windows or step outside their front door, but we hope that individuals and families across the UK will embrace the opportunity to share in a national moment of reflection.”

The queen's televised message comes just weeks after she delivered a recording in honor of the Easter holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, Queen Elizabeth gave a rare address about the global health crisis, of which she shared a message of hope for her nation.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," Elizabeth shared, "a time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

The queen also paid tribute to Britain’s beloved National Health Service and others in essential services, together with around 750,000 people who volunteer to help the vulnerable.

"I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all," she said. "I'm sure the nation will join me in ensuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."