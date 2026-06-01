Best early Prime Day camping deals: Up to 40% off tents, grills, outdoor fans and more

Gear up for camping season and all your outdoor adventures now that warmer weather is here to stay. Early Amazon Prime Day deals are already live, with savings of up to 40% on solar string lights, Coleman tents, Jackery power banks, grills and more. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway in the woods or upgrading your backyard setup, these discounts have you covered.

Latest deals

2-gallon camping water container: $6.99 (30% off)

Traeger Grills 22 pellet grill and smoker: $389 (29% off)

Mosquito head net: $9.99 (23% off)

Pop-up shower tent: $30.99 (16% off)

Energizer LED headlamp, 2-Pack: $11.96 (15% off)

OFF! Clean Feel insect repellent: $6.87 (14% off)

Camping lantern, 4-pack: $26.99 (10% off)

Original price: $142.99

Coleman's Triton propane stove — currently priced at a 90-day low — is a compact camping favorite that reviewers swear by. Its two adjustable burners ignite at the press of a button, no matches required. Dual wind guards also help prevent the flame from suddenly going out.

READ MORE: Cookout season is here: These are the best grills to buy this summer

Original price: $799

If you like to camp in the deep woods, power your entire site with a Jackery Explorer 1000. The power station runs six devices at once, and with 1,500 watts of output, you can run lights, keep your essential devices online and even set up a mini fridge. Enable Emergency Charging Mode in the app, and it can recharge from 0% to 100% in just one hour.

Original price: $84.99

A classic Coleman cooler has a leakproof design and thick insulation that retains ice for an entire weekend. The 70-quart capacity holds up to 50 cans and 35 pounds of ice, while a sturdy lid that supports up to 250 pounds allows it to double as a seat.

Original price: $289.99

Shopping for a durable cooler that can handle tough terrain? The Igloo Trailmate has rugged wheels and sturdy legs that keep it off the ground. A telescoping handle also reduces strain while you pull. The 70-quart interior fits up to 112 cans, and the exterior features multiple spots for fishing rods.

Original price: $58.99

Get a sturdy camping chair from Coleman for just $40 — a 90-day low. The simple, lightweight chair has an insulated pouch that can fit four cans and multiple storage pockets that fit snacks, books and your phone.

Original price: $99.99

Brighten your campsite with a set of solar string lights on a 200-foot cord. The 72 shatterproof LED bulbs withstand the elements thanks to the waterproof design. Choose from three brightness levels to create the perfect atmosphere, and use the included remote to adjust the lights from up to 25 feet away.

READ MORE: From patio furniture to lawn equipment: Save up to 72% on outdoor deals

Original price: $117.99

Set up this Coleman tent in just 10 minutes. It's a multi-season option that handles wind up to 35 miles per hour and includes a rainfly for added protection. Extra-large windows ventilate the tent, while the E-Port slot accommodates an extension cord.

Original price: $47.99

This compact 15-piece kit comes complete with plates, cups and silverware for two people, plus a tea kettle you can put over the fire. The whole kit stacks together for efficient storage, leaving more space in your pack for other essentials.

READ MORE: Heading outdoors? This camping packing list has everything you need, from $6

Original price: $12.99

One downside to camping is dealing with insects. Luckily, these mosquito-repellent bracelets save you from constantly reapplying bug spray. They're adult- and kid-friendly and contain no DEET or other harmful chemicals.

Original price: $39.99

Stay cool on your patio or out in the woods with a hanging camping fan. The rechargeable battery keeps it running for up to 60 hours, and a built-in LED light can double as a lantern. Use the USB output port to charge your phone, tablet or even a laptop during an emergency.

Original price: $15.99

Your phone's flashlight isn't as bright as these LED flashlights, so stock up while a 2-pack is just $10. Built from aircraft-grade material, they're highly durable and come with five different light modes, such as SOS and strobe settings, to help illuminate even the darkest of paths.

Original price: $24.99

Be prepared for scrapes and bruises with a travel first-aid kit complete with bandages, gloves, an emergency blanket and much more. With 300 pieces in total, you'll have plenty of supplies for camping trips, road trips and minor emergencies.

READ MORE: 18 emergency items to buy before you actually need them — starting at $6

Original price: $106.49

This Coleman sleeping bag has a flannel lining that makes it an all-season must-have. The big-and-tall design gives campers up to 6-foot-5 ample legroom. The 22% discount drops the price to less than $100.

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Original price: $59.99

This smart meat thermometer just dropped $22, making now the right time to buy. Insert the probe and monitor cooking temperatures in real time through the handheld remote or phone app. You'll also get access to preset cooking temperatures and recipes from culinary professionals.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.