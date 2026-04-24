18 emergency items to buy before you actually need them — starting at $6

Emergency preparation puts you in a better position when things don't go as planned, and with markdowns of up to 88%, it's a smart time to stock up. From staples like power stations to basic first aid kits and car battery jump starters, these picks keep you ready when it matters most.

Emergency and safety essentials

During emergencies, you don’t want to be without the necessary tools. Stock up on these essentials and stay prepared.

Original price: $21.90

Every home needs a fire extinguisher in case of emergencies, and this two-pack is less than $20, making it an affordable yet priceless choice. It tackles all types of flames, from grease to gas fires. What really stands out is how easy these fire extinguishers are to store and keep within reach.

Stock up on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with this four-pack, complete with all the screws and batteries you need for installation. Protect your home from CO leaks and fires with one simple upgrade.

Original price: $52.99

During unexpected power outages, a weather radio keeps you up to date on forecasts. It charges three different ways — USB, hand-crank or solar — so you always have a backup when needed. It also acts as a power bank that gets your phone up and running.

Original price: $6.99

Keep a four-pack of emergency blankets in your car and at home for roadside situations or outages. They help you stay warm in cold weather and store easily thanks to their compact foil packaging. The tear-resistant Mylar also lets you reuse them again and again.

Original price: $33.99

For $27, this survival kit comes with everything you need for minor emergencies, from a hatchet and hammer tool to a first aid kit and paracord gear. Carry it anywhere in a compact backpack that fits easily with your camping or hiking gear.

First aid basics

Be prepared for minor medical emergencies with these essential supplies.

This first aid kit has bandages, gloves and antiseptic wipes to help you treat burns, scrapes and cuts. Store the compact case in your glovebox or carry-on so you always have essential medical supplies within reach.

Original price: $24.99

Quickly check your temperature when you're under the weather with this digital thermometer. It gives you a clear reading in seconds and its no-touch sensor lets you hold it near your forehead for easy readings, especially when checking for an entire family.

Ice packs are versatile items to have on hand, helping you deal with bumps, bruises and spiking temperatures. They also double as a space saver in coolers and lunchboxes, making them a practical staple for any home.

Original price: $24.99

Whether you're managing carpal tunnel or have active kids at home, a wrist brace provides support when accidents happen. It tightens with adjustable Velcro straps, stabilizing your wrist so you can get back to your day.

Car emergency gear

Don’t rely on AAA — stay ready for roadside emergencies with a jump starter, tire inflator and seat belt cutter.

Original price: $27.99

Don't wait hours for AAA. Fix a flat fast on your own with a tire patch kit. Use this included pliers to remove debris, clear the hole with the other tools and seal it with durable rubber strips.

READ MORE: Fix winter car damage for as little as $7 — rust, scratches and more

Original price: $359.99

Need a quick way to pump up your tire after a flat? Keep this inflator — currently a whopping 88% off — in your car for roadside emergencies. It's simple enough to use one-handed, and the LED screen shows you the remaining battery and your tire's PSI.

Original price: $109.99

A dead car battery can ruin your day, so stay ready with a jump starter. This Gooloo model starts your car without another vehicle or cables and includes a built-in air compressor for tire issues. For more power, the Noco Boost jump starter works on trucks, boats and sedans in a compact design.

Original price: $79.95

Packed into a small bag, this 108-piece roadside kit offers all the necessities you'll need in one place — from jumper cables to reflective gear and a first aid kit. With it, you can stay safer when you're stuck on the side of the road.

If you're trapped in your car after an accident, these seat belt cutter help you escape fast. Use the sharp blade to cut through a belt and the metal tip to shatter window glass in seconds.

Power outage essentials

Don’t get stuck in the dark — these tools keep your home lit during blackouts

Original price: $15.99

Stash these mini flashlights around the house for backup lighting during outages. They may be small, but they're powerful, with multiple zoom modes and both strobe and SOS options for emergencies.

Original price: $799

Save $370 on the Jackery Explorer 1000, which powers up to seven devices at once. This portable model weighs just 24 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room or take on the go, and it recharges in as little as an hour through the app.

READ MORE: Banish blackouts with the best deals on generators and power stations

Original price: $23.98

Batteries fuel much of your backup equipment, so stock up on extras with this AAA 32-count. Energizer also has AA batteries in bulk packs and D batteries, too. With a long shelf life, you can store more without worrying about them going bad.

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Original price: $29.99

This portable charger has four built-in cables that power USB-A and USB-C devices, and additional ports for your own cords. It's about the same size as a cell phone, so you can tuck it away in a bag or even your pocket.

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