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18 emergency items to buy before you actually need them — starting at $6

Find jump starters, flashlights and first aid supplies, with some up to 88% off

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Save on emergency gear like power backups, tire inflators, first aid kits and jump starters.

Save on emergency gear like power backups, tire inflators, first aid kits and jump starters. (iStock)

Emergency preparation puts you in a better position when things don't go as planned, and with markdowns of up to 88%, it's a smart time to stock up. From staples like power stations to basic first aid kits and car battery jump starters, these picks keep you ready when it matters most. 

Emergency and safety essentials

During emergencies, you don’t want to be without the necessary tools. Stock up on these essentials and stay prepared.

Fire extinguisher, 2-pack: $17.47 (20% off)

Original price: $21.90

Stop fires fast with a compact extinguisher. 

Stop fires fast with a compact extinguisher.  (Amazon)

Amazon $21.90 $17.47

Every home needs a fire extinguisher in case of emergencies, and this two-pack is less than $20, making it an affordable yet priceless choice. It tackles all types of flames, from grease to gas fires. What really stands out is how easy these fire extinguishers are to store and keep within reach. 

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, 4-pack: $66.99

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. (Amazon)

Amazon $66.99

Stock up on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors with this four-pack, complete with all the screws and batteries you need for installation. Protect your home from CO leaks and fires with one simple upgrade.

Weather radio: $32.76 (38% off)

Original price: $52.99

You can charge this radio in three different ways. 

You can charge this radio in three different ways.  (Amazon)

Amazon $52.99 $32.76

During unexpected power outages, a weather radio keeps you up to date on forecasts. It charges three different ways — USB, hand-crank or solar — so you always have a backup when needed. It also acts as a power bank that gets your phone up and running. 

Emergency blankets, 4-pack: $5.94 (15% off)

Original price: $6.99

Stay warm during cold-weather emergencies with these blankets. 

Stay warm during cold-weather emergencies with these blankets.  (Amazon)

Amazon $6.99 $5.94

Keep a four-pack of emergency blankets in your car and at home for roadside situations or outages. They help you stay warm in cold weather and store easily thanks to their compact foil packaging. The tear-resistant Mylar also lets you reuse them again and again.

Survival kit: $26.51 (22% off)

Original price: $33.99

This pack prepares you for camping and hiking emergencies. 

This pack prepares you for camping and hiking emergencies.  (Amazon)

Amazon $33.99 $26.51

For $27, this survival kit comes with everything you need for minor emergencies, from a hatchet and hammer tool to a first aid kit and paracord gear. Carry it anywhere in a compact backpack that fits easily with your camping or hiking gear.

First aid basics

Be prepared for minor medical emergencies with these essential supplies. 

First-aid kit: $9.99

Get all the bandages and other gear needed to take care of minor medical issues. 

Get all the bandages and other gear needed to take care of minor medical issues.  (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99

This first aid kit has bandages, gloves and antiseptic wipes to help you treat burns, scrapes and cuts. Store the compact case in your glovebox or carry-on so you always have essential medical supplies within reach.

Digital thermometer: $19.99 (20% off)

Original price: $24.99

Take your temperature without sticking a thermometer under your tongue. 

Take your temperature without sticking a thermometer under your tongue.  (Amazon)

Amazon $19.99 $16.98

Quickly check your temperature when you're under the weather with this digital thermometer. It gives you a clear reading in seconds and its no-touch sensor lets you hold it near your forehead for easy readings, especially when checking for an entire family.

Ice packs, 4-pack: $12.99

Soothe aches and pains with these ice packs. 

Soothe aches and pains with these ice packs.  (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99

Ice packs are versatile items to have on hand, helping you deal with bumps, bruises and spiking temperatures. They also double as a space saver in coolers and lunchboxes, making them a practical staple for any home. 

Wrist brace: $15.09 (40% off)

Original price: $24.99

Manage frequent wrist pain with this brace. 

Manage frequent wrist pain with this brace.  (Amazon)

Amazon $24.99 $15.09

Whether you're managing carpal tunnel or have active kids at home, a wrist brace provides support when accidents happen. It tightens with adjustable Velcro straps, stabilizing your wrist so you can get back to your day. 

Car emergency gear

Don’t rely on AAA — stay ready for roadside emergencies with a jump starter, tire inflator and seat belt cutter.

Tire patch kit: $19.99 (29% off)

Original price: $27.99

Take care of tire holes on your own. 

Take care of tire holes on your own.  (Amazon)

Amazon $27.99 $19.99

Don't wait hours for AAA. Fix a flat fast on your own with a tire patch kit. Use this included pliers to remove debris, clear the hole with the other tools and seal it with durable rubber strips.

READ MORE: Fix winter car damage for as little as $7 — rust, scratches and more

Tire inflator: $42.99 (88% off)

Original price: $359.99

Pump your tire up quickly with a heavily discounted inflator.

Pump your tire up quickly with a heavily discounted inflator. (Amazon)

Amazon $359.99 $42.99

Need a quick way to pump up your tire after a flat? Keep this inflator — currently a whopping 88% off — in your car for roadside emergencies. It's simple enough to use one-handed, and the LED screen shows you the remaining battery and your tire's PSI. 

Gooloo jump starter: $69.98 (36% off)

Original price: $109.99

Jump start your car without another engine. 

Jump start your car without another engine.  (Amazon)

Amazon $109.99 $69.98

A dead car battery can ruin your day, so stay ready with a jump starter. This Gooloo model starts your car without another vehicle or cables and includes a built-in air compressor for tire issues. For more power, the Noco Boost jump starter works on trucks, boats and sedans in a compact design.

Emergency roadside kits: $69.95 (13% off)

Original price: $79.95

Get everything you need for roadside issues in one well-organized kit. 

Get everything you need for roadside issues in one well-organized kit.  (Amazon)

Amazon $79.95 $69.95

Packed into a small bag, this 108-piece roadside kit offers all the necessities you'll need in one place — from jumper cables to reflective gear and a first aid kit. With it, you can stay safer when you're stuck on the side of the road. 

Seat belt cutter, 2-pack: $6.29

This tool breaks windows and cuts a seat belt.

This tool breaks windows and cuts a seat belt. (Amazon)

Amazon $6.29

If you're trapped in your car after an accident, these seat belt cutter help you escape fast. Use the sharp blade to cut through a belt and the metal tip to shatter window glass in seconds.

Power outage essentials

Don’t get stuck in the dark — these tools keep your home lit during blackouts

Mini flashlights, 2-pack: $9.97 (38% off)

Original price: $15.99

Light up large spaces with this tiny flashlight. 

Light up large spaces with this tiny flashlight.  (Amazon)

Amazon $15.99 $9.97

Stash these mini flashlights around the house for backup lighting during outages. They may be small, but they're powerful, with multiple zoom modes and both strobe and SOS options for emergencies. 

Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station: $428.99 (46% off)

Original price: $799

Power seven devices with a compact power station. 

Power seven devices with a compact power station.  (Amazon)

Amazon $799 $428.99

Save $370 on the Jackery Explorer 1000, which powers up to seven devices at once. This portable model weighs just 24 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room or take on the go, and it recharges in as little as an hour through the app.

READ MORE: Banish blackouts with the best deals on generators and power stations

Energizer AAA batteries: $19.99 (17% off)

Original price: $23.98

Batteries have long shelf lives, so you can buy in bulk. 

Batteries have long shelf lives, so you can buy in bulk.  (Amazon)

Amazon $23.98 $19.99

Batteries fuel much of your backup equipment, so stock up on extras with this AAA 32-count. Energizer also has AA batteries in bulk packs and D batteries, too. With a long shelf life, you can store more without worrying about them going bad. 

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Portable charger with built-in cables: $20.99 (30% off)

Original price: $29.99

This battery pack has built-in cables for better organization. 

This battery pack has built-in cables for better organization.  (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $20.99

This portable charger has four built-in cables that power USB-A and USB-C devices, and additional ports for your own cords. It's about the same size as a cell phone, so you can tuck it away in a bag or even your pocket. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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