Ready for Memorial Day? We found the the best deals on grills

When it comes to outdoor cooking, few things bring people together quite like a sizzling grill. The promise of delicious flavors that scream summertime is an occasion in-of-itself. This year, gather your family and friends around your brand-new grill and create delicious foods you’ll talk about for years to come.

Choosing the right grill for your needs is essential to unlocking the full potential of your BBQ experience. With a myriad of options available, from classic charcoal to modern gas and versatile electric models, finding the perfect match can take you from amateur griller to grill master.

This guide explores some of the best grill deals that promise to take your outdoor cooking to new heights. If you're not sure where to start, jump down to our FAQs where we go over some of the basics for buying and maintaining your grill. Whether you're looking for portability, precision or power, these top picks cater to every preference and budget. If you're more of a smoked meat person, there are also options for those looking for a smoker, be it a grill and smoker combo or a standalone smoker.

Best for wood-fired cooking on the go

Original price: $719.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The small size and Wi-Fi capabilities.



What to be aware of: You'll only be able to cook for a few people, plus the grill is still clunky for traveling.

The Grilla Chimp Tailgater is a compact grill that’s great for camping, tailgating and barbecuing in your backyard. With the new, improved control board, the grill can connect to Wi-Fi, helping you monitor temperatures and troubleshoot any issues you run into. Note that, due to the smaller size, you'll only be able to cook for a few people at a time. And despite its small size, if you have a small car, be aware that this grill will take up a good chunk of space.

To start cooking, just load the grill with hardwood pellets and you’re ready to grill delicious meals. Once your food is done, you'll have the perfect smoky BBQ meal. This grill is also available on Amazon.

Best for grill and griddle enthusiasts

Original price: $1,729.98

Pros & Cons What we love: The ability to grill and griddle on one surface.



What to be aware of: Rust issues are frequently cited by customers.

For a high-powered grill, the Grilla Primate gas grill and griddle set gives you the best of both cooking methods. You get a classic grill and a griddle plate to put on top when you prefer that method.

Constructed from heavy-duty stainless steel, the Primate is easy to clean and will hold up for years if taken care of. The large grill and griddle can cook up enough food for the entire family with extras left over.

One issue to be aware of is the potential for rust. Some customers cited rust issues in their lower-star reviews. Always make sure you're covering your grill during inclement weather to avoid rusting.

Best for high-tech grillers

Original price: $1,499.99

Pros & Cons What we love: You can smoke, bake, roast and grill all in one.



What to be aware of: This is a costly grill.

A Traeger Ironwood helps you smoke, bake, roast and grill with ease. The grill heats up quickly and will stay consistent throughout the entire cook. The two racks provide up to 885 square inches of cooking space, giving you plenty of room to cook an entire meal.

You also get an extra smoky flavor thanks to the Super Smoke feature and pellet sensor you can control from the Traeger app. These impressive features do put this grill on the higher-end, so it's likely best for more experienced grillers.

Best for grillers who want it all

Original price: $999

Pros & Cons What we love: You can go back and forth between propane and wood pellets.



What to be aware of: This is a costly grill, even on sale.

Not only is the Lifetime hybrid grill a powerful choice with a pellet option and a propane tank option, it’s also an attractive option that’ll look great on your deck, in your yard or on your patio.

The convenient Wi-Fi technology lets you monitor the temperature of your food from anywhere, while the spacious 742 square inches of cooking space gives you plenty of space for larger meals.

The high-cost of this grill may put some buyers off, but the dual cooking methods make it worth it for some.

Best for large families

Original price: $749.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The HUGE cooking space and the dual sides.



What to be aware of: This large grill can take up a lot of space.

When you want the ultimate grilling space, go for the Captiva Designs propane gas and griddle combo. With an impressive 696 square inches of total cooking space, it’s like you have two grills in one.

There’s a cast-iron pan fry cooking area, as well as a separate grilling area that is fueled by propane. You get all this space and two side tables where you can store your beer, tools and food. All this space does make this grill a larger option than most, so be aware if you want to put it on your deck or patio that it will take up some space.

Best for everyday grillers

Original price: $949

Pros & Cons What we love: The consistent cook and added side space.



What to be aware of: This grill is on the smaller side, so it's not ideal for larger families.

Looking for a classic grill to make up some burgers or a nice juicy steak? The Weber Spirit S-425 delivers a precise, consistent heat that’ll cook your food to perfection. It's a smaller grill, so it's best for smaller families rather than giant cookouts.

The stainless-steel flavorizer bars enhance the taste of your food, giving it that true grill flavor. Included are four tool hooks that allow you to keep spatulas and tongs handy.

Best for smoking large meals

Original price: $299.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The vertical design saves space while still providing delicious food.



What to be aware of: Some reviewers state that it's not as easy to use as other smokers.

Get a smoker that saves you space but still delivers on flavor when you choose the Cuisnart vertical gas smoker. The vertical area gives you 785 square inches to cook, with four adjustable grates.

There’s a rear vent that keeps your smoker well-ventilated, while still holding the right amount of heat. The steel racks are removable and dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a breeze.

Some reviewers note that this smoker isn't as easy to use as other more basic models, so make sure to read through the user guide before you start the smoker up for the first time.

Best for the extra grill taste

Pros & Cons What we love: The sleek look and low price.



What to be aware of: This no-frills grill doesn't come with many high-tech features.

Upgrade your grill without spending a fortune when you buy the Charbroil Performance Series FlavorMax grill. You can get it for $100 less by shopping on Amazon. You get a four-burner gas grill with an additional side burner, and plenty of space to cook for everyone in your home.

This grill can tackle any food with ease, and the FlavorMax cooking system keeps your food juicy, but perfectly charred. You won't get any high-tech features like Wi-Fi capabilities, but fewer frills means a lower price tag.

Best lower cost grill

Original price: $197

Pros & Cons What we love: The low price and decent cooking space.



What to be aware of: The cheaper price means a less durable grill.

The Expert four-burner propane grill is a no-frills grill that’s ultra-affordable. You get a substantial 449 square inches of space, allowing you to grill up to 25 burgers at a time.

There’s also an additional warming rack with an added 120 square inches of cooking room, which is ideal for veggies. The two side shelves provide space for food prep or cooking utensils.

Best for grilling and smoking

Original price: $155.99

Pros & Cons What we love: You can smoke and grill meats.



What to be aware of: Some buyers cited missing parts and instructions.

A Royal Gourmet 30-inch charcoal grill and smoker has it all: 443 square inches of grilling space, nearly 200 square inches of smoking space and a warming rack. An additional front table and side table give you plenty of space to rest your cooking tools and drinks while you cook.

Cool-touch spring handles on the smoker and grill keep your hands safe while you check on your food. You can also find this grill on Amazon.

The only downside to this grill is that some buyers cited missing parts and instructions when the grill arrived.

Best for grilling at night

Original price: $479.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The LED knobs and helpful side burner.



What to be aware of: It can be difficult to put together.

A sturdy all-black grill, the Monument Grills four-burner grill includes a side burner for additional cooking space. Each control knob has LED lights built in so you can see the temperature more easily at night. The cast-iron cooking grates maintain heat while you cook, giving you the perfect grill taste you crave.

Reviewers did find that this grill takes some patience when putting it together. There were strong reviews for easy of use when the grill was finally together.

A closer look at our top picks

Grill Known for Price Gas, charcoal or wood-fired? Grilla Chimp Tailgater Wood-fired cooking on the go On sale for $575.99 Wood Grilla Primate gas grill and griddle Anyone who wants a grill and griddle in one On sale for $1,099 Gas Traeger Woodridge Hands-off cooking Find for $799.99 Wood Traeger Ironwood 885 Grillers looking for high-tech features On sale for $1,299.95 Wood Lifetime wood and propane grill Grillers who want the ability to use propane or wood pellets On sale for $899 Wood or gas Captiva Designs propane gas and griddle combo Large families looking for a lot of cooking space On sale for $569.99 Gas Weber Spirit S-425 Everyday grilling On sale for $699 Gas Charbroil Bistro Pro tabletop electric grill Camping Find for $149.99 Electric Cuisinart vertical propane smoker Smoking a lot of meat On sale for $249.99 Gas Charbroil Performance Series FlavorMax That delicious grill flavor Find for $349.99 Gas Blackstone 4-burner griddle Easy cooking On sale for $462.99 Gas Expert grill 4-burner propane gas grill Affordable grilling On sale for $174 Gas Royal Gourmet 30-inch barrel charcoal grill Grilling and smoking at the same time On sale for $110 Charcoal Monument Grills 4-burner propane grill Late-night grilling On sale for $359.99 Gas

What else to buy

No matter what grill you have, there are accessories you can add to become a true grill master. Here are a few grill accessories you might want to add to your collection.

You can turn your grill into a pizza oven with the Grillfest pizza topper. Just put it on top of your grill grate and turn your grill on the same way you always would and the pizza topper will heat up. You can make a personal 12-inch pizza in the oven in just minutes.

Original price: $29.99

Cleaning your grill with a wire bristle brush can be dangerous. The bristles can come off and end up getting stuck in your food. To avoid this, a bristle-free steam-cleaning grill brush can give you a safe clean. The brush steam cleans your grill grates, effectively removing built-up grit.

Get all your grilling accessories in one kit when you get this 35-piece accessories kit. You get one larger turner, a handful of spatulas, a griddle press, tongs, spice shakers, squeeze bottles, egg rings, a meat knife and a bag to keep everything in. These accessories are great for any grill or griddle type.

You don't need a Blackstone to appreciate a Blackstone Cook and Carry griddle caddy. The caddy is like a toolbox for all your grill accessories. It has pockets for storing spice seasonings and space for all your grill tools. There's a removable handle that gives you easy access to your accessories, plus a bottle holder for water, beer or oils.

Original price: $19.99

Heat-resistant grilling gloves allow you to cook on your grill or over the fire safely. They protect your hands from harsh flames, ensuring you don't get burned. These gloves are also ideal for using sharp knives. They're also easy to clean, just throw them in the washing machine.

Original price: $8.49

Instead of staining your grill's side tables by resting your grill tools directly on them, invest in a silicone grill mat. Just lay them on top of your side table and rest all your tools on top. When it comes time to go inside, bring them with you a give them a quick wash with the rest of your dishes. You get to keep your grill clean and there's plenty of space for oils, tools, spoons and more.

Frequently asked questions

Grills come in all shapes and sizes, so there's a lot to learn when you get a new grill. To help out, here are a few answers to the most commonly asked questions consumers have when buying a new grill.

What type of grill should I buy?

When choosing between different grills, you'll want to start by deciding if you'd like an electric grill, a charcoal grill, a grill that runs off propane or a wood-fired grill. The grill that causes the least amount of a hassle is an electric grill. All you need to do is plug it in, and you're good to go; just note that they're not usually as powerful as other options.

Gas grills are easy to use, too, as long as you have somewhere close by that sells propane tanks (any gas station or grocery store should have them). Charcoal and wood-fired grills are going to give you that intense grill flavor, but you need to constantly find a place to get rid of charcoal or ash.

How do you clean an outdoor grill?

To keep your grill grates clean, you should clean them after each use. Grill brushes help you easily clean your grill. There are a wide variety of grill brush options, but you generally want to avoid wire bristle brushes that often shed their bristles, which can get lodged in your food. Go with a steam-clean brush or a bristle-free scrubbing brush.

How long do grills last?

With proper care, grills can last more than 10 years. The quality of your grill depends on the brand and price range you choose, but in general, cleaning your grill regularly helps it last longer. You should also bring your grill inside during the winter months, and keep it covered when it's raining.

What is the most common grill size?

Grills range in size, but a common choice is a three-to-four-burner grill, typically around 400 to 500 square feet. This size grill provides enough cooking space to feed an average-sized family, or multiple rounds of people during a family barbecue.