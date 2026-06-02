Early Prime Day fishing and hunting deals worth grabbing now, starting at $18

Prime Day is just around the corner, but you can already score big savings on fishing and hunting gear. Whether you're a seasoned angler, an experienced hunter or just getting started, these deals can help you stock up for less. Pick up a Mossy Oak knife set for just $18, save 30% on a foldable KastKing fishing net or grab a pair of Huk waterproof cameo fishing boots for under $100.

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Latest deals

Huk men’s cargo shorts: $41.09 (37% off)

Fishing knot tying tool: $13.99 (22% off)

KastKing UPF 50 boonie hat: $16.99 (15% off)

Legendary Whitetails men’s camo pullover hoodie: $38.20 (15% off)

Sitka Gear big game camo hunting harness: $159 (11% off)

Carhartt camo hat: $29.99 (9% off)

Original price: $36.99

Keep your essential gear within reach with this KastKing fishing tool set . It includes a fillet knife, pliers, scissors and a belt clip, while non-slip rubber handles help you maintain a firm grip when your hands are wet.

Original price: $139.99

Stay hidden without sacrificing visibility in this hunting blind. The three one-way mesh panels provide a 270-degree view of your surroundings, and you can choose between a roomy two- to three-person model or a compact blind built for solo hunters.

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Original price: $129.99

Stay comfortable during long waits with this swivel hunting chair . It rotates 360 degrees silently, helping you track movement without alerting nearby game. Extra-wide feet provide stability on soft ground, and the adjustable legs let you raise or lower the seat by up to 4 inches for a better fit.

Original price: $21.99

Every hunter needs a reliable knife, and this Mossy Oak set delivers sharp, fixed-blade performance at a budget-friendly pride. The corrosion-resistant blades are built to handle tough tasks, and reviewers say the knives dress game as well as models that cost much more. At just $18, it's an affordable addition to any hunting kit.

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Original price: $26.99

Land more fish with KastKing's foldable fishing net , which features a retractable handle for quick, easy scoops. The bright orange handle stands out in low-light conditions, making it easy to spot at dawn or dusk. The fish-friendly, tangle-free mesh helps protect your catch before release.

Original price: $195

Stay dry and comfortable in these Mossy Oak Muck boots , which combine the brand's trusted waterproof protection with a camouflage pattern built for the hunt. A stretch-fit upper provides a flexible fit, while the rugged rubber exterior stands up to mud, water and rough terrain.

Original price: $24.99

Beat the heat without sacrificing coverage in this pullover hoodie . UPF 30 sun protection helps guard against harmful rays, while moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable. The tag-free design adds another layer of comfort during long hunts.

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Original price: $80

Built for durability and stealth, these Nomad Ambush hunting pants are now at their lowest price in 30 days. Reinforced stitching stands up to rough conditions, and multiple utility pockets provide plenty of room for hunting essentials.

Original price: $74.99

Cast with confidence using this KastKing rod and reel combo . Its lightweight graphite construction balances strength and comfort, making it a solid choice for anglers of all skill levels. Durable stainless steel guides support both monofilament and braided lines, giving you the flexibility to target a wide range of fish.

Original price: $349.99

Find fish faster with the Humminbird Helix fish finder . Switch between wide and narrow sonar views to cover more water or zero in on promising spots. With detailed maps of more than 10,000 lakes and U.S. coastlines, you'll spend less time searching and more time fishing.

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Original price: $120

More than 7,000 reviews swear by Huk's Rogue Wave boots for their reliable grip and waterproof design. Rubber and neoprene help keep feet dry in harsh conditions, and the 28% discount cuts the price to just $86 — a solid $34 savings.