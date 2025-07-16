Banish blackouts with the best deals on generators and power stations

Power outages are a huge pain, and can seriously disrupt your life. Stop worrying about what will happen to all the food in your fridge or your pipes in the winter should you lose power and invest in a generator.

Or, maybe you’re a frequent camper and need a way to power your mini fridge, TV and lights. A portable generator can give you all the power you need to stay comfortable while you’re in the woods.

We’ve found the best deals on generators and power stations, featuring trusted brands like Honda, Anker, Champion and Yamaha.

Best as a home power backup

Original price: $1,499

What we love : The highly durable all-metal frame and dual-fuel option.

: The highly durable all-metal frame and dual-fuel option. What to be aware of: Although the wheels make it easy to roll, the generator weighs over 200 pounds, which may be difficult to move for some.

The DuroMax 13,000-watt generator is made with heavy-duty metal and no plastic parts, so it’s designed to last, even in the harshest weather conditions. The all-terrain wheels make this generator a strong portable option. You can bring it to your camp or RV or easily store it at home and roll it out if there’s a power outage.

You can choose between two fuel options: gas or propane. There’s also a wide variety of outlets, including a 50-amp outlet that can easily power your home’s appliances and lights should you lose power. The push start button also makes it easy to power up the generator.

Best high-watt generator

Original price: $1,249

What we love : The helpful screen with runtime information, the automatic shutdown when oil levels are low and the RV-ready plug.

: The helpful screen with runtime information, the automatic shutdown when oil levels are low and the RV-ready plug. What to be aware of: The runtime and peak wattage are higher with gas over propane.

Westinghouse’s 12,500-watt generator has all the features you could want from a generator: up to 12 hours of runtime, a 6.6-gallon fuel tank and a remote start option. You can choose to run the generator with either propane or gas. There are two standard household plugs and an RV-ready plug. With over 12,000 watts, you can run your camper for days.

This generator is equipped with a reliable engine that Westinghouse is known for. It has a special design that helps it last long by automatically shutting down if the oil level gets too low, preventing damage. There’s also a digital screen that shows how much power the generator is producing, how often it’s running and how many hours you’ve used it over its lifetime.

Best for a high number of outlets

Original price: $879

What we love : Generac’s generator is lightweight and runs quietly, ideal for camping or tailgating.

: Generac’s generator is lightweight and runs quietly, ideal for camping or tailgating. What to be aware of: You may not be able to run your entire house on this smaller generator.

A Generac 3,300-watt generator is an ideal travel generator, weighing just 59.5 pounds. Whether you’re camping or tailgating, this generator is a good companion. It runs quietly compared to larger models and has an easy-fill gas spout on the top. The generator can power tools, air conditioners and even small appliances for hours.

You can set the generator to Economy Mode, and it’ll automatically adjust engine speeds to reduce fuel consumption. You get easy-to-read LED indicators that signal if the oil level is low and if the generator is overloaded. Not only do you get two regular household outlets, but there are also two USB ports for charging your devices.

Best travel generator

Original price: $1,299

What we love : The fact that it’s lightweight and ultra-quiet. You can also connect other generators for added power.

: The fact that it’s lightweight and ultra-quiet. You can also connect other generators for added power. What to be aware of: This generator will only run for about four hours when connected to certain appliances or tools that require more power.

When researching, Honda generators consistently came out on top with reviewers. Honda’s 2,200-watt generator is an ultra-portable model that’s best used on job sites, while camping or to power select appliances at home. It weighs just under 50 pounds, so it’s easy to carry, plus the quiet motor will keep your neighbors happy. To add more power, connect another generator with a cable or cord and get double the power.

A single tank of gas will run the generator for just over nine hours, depending on what you’re running. This model was originally developed for heavy-duty construction equipment, meaning it’s especially durable and reliable.

Best for charging electronic devices

Original price: $299

What we love : The travel-friendly design and many USB and traditional plug ports.

: The travel-friendly design and many USB and traditional plug ports. What to be aware of: This power station is just 300 watts, so it’s not as powerful as other more expensive options.

Charge all your devices no matter where you are with an Anker SOLIX C300 power station. This mini power station has multiple USB ports, a car socket and multiple regular household plugs. Designed to be travel-friendly, you can attach a strap (sold separately) or just carry the lightweight station from place to place.

You can charge your Anker power station using a compatible 100-watt Anker solar panel. Should you choose to recharge with a wall outlet, you get 80% battery in just 50 minutes. You can also charge the power station using a car port. Designed to last, this Anker power station can last for a decade or 3,000 cycles.

Best generator with the longest runtime

Original price: $829

What we love : The long runtime and fuel efficiency features in eco-mode.

: The long runtime and fuel efficiency features in eco-mode. What to be aware of: At 92 pounds, this generator isn’t as mobile as smaller models.

Champion is another popular brand of generators, and rightfully so. This 4,500-watt Champion generator has an impressive 14-hour runtime on just 2.3 gallons of gas. Plus, it’s a quieter generator, which is great for campgrounds or anyone who lives close to their neighbors. You can monitor the voltage and operating hours using the Power Meter on the front panel. There’s also an auto shut-off system when carbon monoxide is detected, and an economy mode that conserves fuel.

You can get even more power when you pair the generator with a parallel kit. It enables the inverter to connect to another 2,800-watt (or higher) Champion inverter, so you can more than double your power.

Best for multiple fuel options

Original price: $639.99

What we love : The 10.5-hour runtime and dual fuel option.

: The 10.5-hour runtime and dual fuel option. What to be aware of: Some reviewers think this generator runs loud, especially compared to other models.

The Wen 8,000-watt generator is a durable, mid-tier model that provides plenty of wattage to run your home during a power outage. It has an electric start function that turns on the engine with a single press of a switch. The 6.7-gallon gas tank gives you 10.5 hours of ongoing power.

Wen’s dual-fuel design allows you to use both gasoline and propane, although using propane will reduce your wattage from 8,000 to 7,200 surge watts. An important safety feature included is the CO Shutdown Sensor. It automatically shuts off the generator if it detects dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Best for durability

Original price: $2,199.99

What we love : The automatic shut-off when CO is detected or when the oil gets too low, plus the rugged build.

: The automatic shut-off when CO is detected or when the oil gets too low, plus the rugged build. What to be aware of: The fuel efficiency is lower than other models, and this generator is a louder option.

Yamaha has a 5,500-watt generator with an electric start. Yamaha improved this model, so it now has a 13% longer runtime than previous versions. You get up to nine hours of continuous operation on a full tank of fuel.

This is a rugged model with all-terrain wheels and fold-down locking handles. There’s a CO sensor that automatically shuts the generator off when high carbon monoxide is detected. The generator will also shut off when the oil level gets too low, helping to prevent engine damage.

Best for camping

Original price: $519.85

What we love : The portability and many outlet options.

: The portability and many outlet options. What to be aware of: This generator can be noisy, so make sure you have room to spread out.

For an affordable, high-watt generator, the Sportsman gas-powered 4,000-watt generator fits the bill. It can run for 10 hours with a 50% load and a full 3.6 gallons of gas. You get four 120-volt outlets, a 120-volt RV outlet and a 12-volt DC outlet. Due to its small size and easy portability, the Sportsman is best for campers who like to run TVs, small refrigerators, stoves and other small appliances.

The unit will detect when oil levels are low and shut down. This generator is on the louder size, so make sure there’s plenty of room between you and your neighbors.

A closer look at our top generator deals

Generator Price Features DuroMax 13,000-watt dual-fuel portable generator On sale for $1,349.10 Push start button, all-metal frame Westinghouse 12,500-watt dual-fuel home backup portable generator On sale for $999 12-hour runtime, RV-ready port, easy-roll handle and wheels Generac 3,300-watt gas-powered portable inverter generator On sale for $799 A low oil indicator light, the lightweight frame, quiet engine Honda 2,200-watt portable inverter generator On sale for $1,099 Ultra-quiet, lightweight and the generator has a long runtime for how compact it is Anker SOLIX C300 portable power station On sale for $219.99 Small enough to carry with a strap, charges fast using wall ports, solar panels or car ports Champion 4,500-watt RV-ready portable inverter generator On sale for $699 14-hour runtime, Eco Mode for fuel efficiency and a quiet motor WEN 8,000-watt dual-fuel electric start generator On sale for $543.99 Easy electric start, automatic shut-off when carbon monoxide is detected Yamaha 5,500-watt electric start generator On sale for $1,697 Generator automatically shuts off when low oil levels or CO is detected Sportsman gasoline 4,000-watt portable generator On sale for $299 This is an affordable, beginner-friendly generator with select safety features

Frequently asked questions

Understanding the world of generators can be complex. To get you started, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions shoppers wonder about when looking for a generator.

What size generator do I need?

The right generator size depends on what you’re using it for. You can get away with smaller generators with a few hundred or thousand watts if you’re using it to power a few small appliances or a TV while camping. If you’re using it as a backup in case the power goes out, many homes can operate on upwards of 5,000 watts. Larger homes need more power, so a 12,000 or 13,000-watt generator may be better.

How long can a generator run?

The generators we included on this list can run for up to half a day on a full tank of gas. Many run between eight and 15 hours, depending on the size of their fuel tank.

What are the top generator brands?

Some of the most well-known and highly-rated generator brands include Honda, Yamaha, Champion and Anker. Honda tends to be sought after the most, with the others following close behind.